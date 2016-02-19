Fears and Phobias - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124730502, 9781483260761

Fears and Phobias

1st Edition

Authors: Isaac M. Marks
eBook ISBN: 9781483260761
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 302
Description

Fears and Phobias reviews and synthesizes the different viewpoints of learning theory, psychoanalysis, ethology, and clinical psychiatry with regards to fears and phobias. The causes and treatment of phobias are examined, with due regard for relevant biological and psychological issues. Topics covered range from the etiology of fear to clinical syndromes such as agoraphobic syndrome, animal phobias, social phobias, illness phobias, and obsessive phobias.

Comprised of four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the historical aspects of phobias and the components of phobias, followed by a discussion on the etiology of fear. Experimental studies on fear that focus on innateness, maturation, and learning are examined, together with genetic aspects of timidity; the kinds of situations that are feared; and the physiology and learning of fear. The next chapter deals with clinical syndromes and the classification of phobic disorders such as the agoraphobic syndrome, specific animal phobias, and social phobias, along with illness phobias, obsessive phobias, autonomic equivalents to phobic disorders, and children's fears and phobias. The final chapter is devoted to prevention and treatment of phobias, including desensitization, and psychiatric management of phobic patients.

This monograph will be of interest to psychiatrists and psychologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Introductions

Historical Aspects of Phobias

2. Aetiology of Fear

Section I. The Origins of Fear

A. Innateness Maturation and Learning

B. Innate and Maturational Elements in Fear

Summary

Section II. Physiology and Learning of Fear

A. Physiological Mechanisms for Expressing and Learning Fear

B. Psychological Mechanisms for Learning Fear

Summary

Section III. Aetiology of Phobias

A. Background Features

B. Direct Influences

Summary

3. The Clinical Syndromes

Section I. Classification of Phobic Disorders

Section II. The Agoraphobic Syndrome

Section III. Specific Animal Phobias

Section IV. Social Phobias

Section V. Miscellaneous Other Phobias

Section VI. Illness Phobias

Section VII. Obsessive Phobias

Section VIII. Autonomic Equivalents to Phobic Disorders

Section IX. Children's Fears and Phobias

4. Treatment of Phobias

Section I. Introduction

Section II. Desensitization

Section III. Techniques Other than Desensitization which Improve Phobias

A. Experimental Methods

B. Clinical Methods

Section IV. Treatment of Phobias in Children

Section V. The Psychiatric Management of Phobic Patients

Summary

Bibliography

Appendix

Author Index

Subject Index

