Fears and Phobias reviews and synthesizes the different viewpoints of learning theory, psychoanalysis, ethology, and clinical psychiatry with regards to fears and phobias. The causes and treatment of phobias are examined, with due regard for relevant biological and psychological issues. Topics covered range from the etiology of fear to clinical syndromes such as agoraphobic syndrome, animal phobias, social phobias, illness phobias, and obsessive phobias.

Comprised of four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the historical aspects of phobias and the components of phobias, followed by a discussion on the etiology of fear. Experimental studies on fear that focus on innateness, maturation, and learning are examined, together with genetic aspects of timidity; the kinds of situations that are feared; and the physiology and learning of fear. The next chapter deals with clinical syndromes and the classification of phobic disorders such as the agoraphobic syndrome, specific animal phobias, and social phobias, along with illness phobias, obsessive phobias, autonomic equivalents to phobic disorders, and children's fears and phobias. The final chapter is devoted to prevention and treatment of phobias, including desensitization, and psychiatric management of phobic patients.

This monograph will be of interest to psychiatrists and psychologists.