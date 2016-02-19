Fears and Phobias
1st Edition
Description
Fears and Phobias reviews and synthesizes the different viewpoints of learning theory, psychoanalysis, ethology, and clinical psychiatry with regards to fears and phobias. The causes and treatment of phobias are examined, with due regard for relevant biological and psychological issues. Topics covered range from the etiology of fear to clinical syndromes such as agoraphobic syndrome, animal phobias, social phobias, illness phobias, and obsessive phobias.
Comprised of four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the historical aspects of phobias and the components of phobias, followed by a discussion on the etiology of fear. Experimental studies on fear that focus on innateness, maturation, and learning are examined, together with genetic aspects of timidity; the kinds of situations that are feared; and the physiology and learning of fear. The next chapter deals with clinical syndromes and the classification of phobic disorders such as the agoraphobic syndrome, specific animal phobias, and social phobias, along with illness phobias, obsessive phobias, autonomic equivalents to phobic disorders, and children's fears and phobias. The final chapter is devoted to prevention and treatment of phobias, including desensitization, and psychiatric management of phobic patients.
This monograph will be of interest to psychiatrists and psychologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Introductions
Historical Aspects of Phobias
2. Aetiology of Fear
Section I. The Origins of Fear
A. Innateness Maturation and Learning
B. Innate and Maturational Elements in Fear
Summary
Section II. Physiology and Learning of Fear
A. Physiological Mechanisms for Expressing and Learning Fear
B. Psychological Mechanisms for Learning Fear
Summary
Section III. Aetiology of Phobias
A. Background Features
B. Direct Influences
Summary
3. The Clinical Syndromes
Section I. Classification of Phobic Disorders
Section II. The Agoraphobic Syndrome
Section III. Specific Animal Phobias
Section IV. Social Phobias
Section V. Miscellaneous Other Phobias
Section VI. Illness Phobias
Section VII. Obsessive Phobias
Section VIII. Autonomic Equivalents to Phobic Disorders
Section IX. Children's Fears and Phobias
4. Treatment of Phobias
Section I. Introduction
Section II. Desensitization
Section III. Techniques Other than Desensitization which Improve Phobias
A. Experimental Methods
B. Clinical Methods
Section IV. Treatment of Phobias in Children
Section V. The Psychiatric Management of Phobic Patients
Summary
Bibliography
Appendix
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260761