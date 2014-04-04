FDG PET/CT Imaging: Normal Variations and Benign Findings – Translation to PET/MRI, An Issue of PET Clinics
1st Edition
Authors: Mohsen Beheshti
eBook ISBN: 9780323290098
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323290081
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2014
This issue of PET Clinics examines normal variations and benign findings in FDG PET/CT Imaging. Topics include Standardization and quantification in FDG PET /CT imaging for staging and restaging of disease, dynamic changes in FDG update in normal tissues, as well as normal variations in the brain, head and neck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis, and in pediatrics.
Mohsen Beheshti Author
St. Vincent's Hospital, Linz, Austria
