FDG PET/CT Imaging: Normal Variations and Benign Findings – Translation to PET/MRI, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323290081, 9780323290098

FDG PET/CT Imaging: Normal Variations and Benign Findings – Translation to PET/MRI, An Issue of PET Clinics

1st Edition

Authors: Mohsen Beheshti
eBook ISBN: 9780323290098
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323290081
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2014
Description

This issue of PET Clinics examines normal variations and benign findings in FDG PET/CT Imaging. Topics include Standardization and quantification in FDG PET /CT imaging for staging and restaging of disease, dynamic changes in FDG update in normal tissues, as well as normal variations in the brain, head and neck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis, and in pediatrics.

About the Authors

Mohsen Beheshti Author

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Vincent's Hospital, Linz, Austria

