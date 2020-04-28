FDG-PET/CT Imaging in Infectious and Inflammatory Disorders,An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323710824

FDG-PET/CT Imaging in Infectious and Inflammatory Disorders,An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 15-2

1st Edition

Editors: Søren Hess Lars Gormsen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323710824
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on FDG-PET/CT Imaging in Infectious and Inflammatory Disorders, and is edited by Drs. Soren Hess and Lars Gormsen. Articles will include: Patient preparation and patient related challenges in infectious/inflammatory disease; Systemic infections (Fever/bacteremia of unknown origin, immunocompromised patients); Infections in bone and prosthetic joints; The infected heart; Inflammatory bowel disease; Pulmonary inflammatory diseases (sarcoidosis including cardiac and COPD); Infection and inflammation imaging: Beyond FDG; Polymyalgia rheumatica; Low grade inflammation; Large vessel vasculitis; Tuberculosis; and more!

Søren Hess Editor

Lars Gormsen Editor

