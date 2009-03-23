Fault-Zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744524, 9780080922461

Fault-Zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics, Volume 94

1st Edition

Editors: Eiichi Fukuyama
eBook ISBN: 9780080922461
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744524
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd March 2009
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Title "Fault-zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics"

Table of contents: Chapter 1. "Introduction for the Fault-zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics" by E. Fukuyama

Chapter 2. " Geometry and Slip Distribution of Co-seismic Surface Ruptures Produced by the 2001 Mw 7.8 Earthquake along the Strike-slip Kunlun Fault, Northern Tibet", by A. Lin

Chapter 3. "Aseismic-seismic Transition and Fluid Regime along Subduction Plate Boundaries and a Fossil Example from the Northern Apennines of Italy" by P. Vannucchi, F. Remitti, J. Phipps-Morgan, and G. Bettelli

Chapter 4. " Fault Zone Structure and Deformation Processes along an Exhumed Low-angle Normal Fault: Implications for Seismic Behaviour" by C. Collettini, R.E. Holdsworth and S.A.F. Smith

Chapter 5. "Pseudotachylytes and Earthquake Source Mechanics" by G. Di Toro. G. Pennacchioni and S. Nielsen

Chapter 6. "The Critical Slip Distance for Seismic and Aseismic Fault Zones of Finite Width" by C. Marone, M. Cocco, E. Richardson and E. Tinti

Chapter 7. "Scaling of Slip Weakening Distance with Final Slip during Dynamic Earthquake Rupture" by M. Cocco, E. Tinti, C. Marone and A. Piatanesi

Chapter 8. " Rupture Dynamics on Bi-material fault and Non-linear Off-fault Damages" by T. Yamashita

Chapter 9. "Boundary Integral Equation Method for Earthquake Rupture Dynamics" by T. Tada

Chapter 10. "Dynamic Rupture Propagation of the 1995 Kobe, Japan, Earthquake" by E. Fukuyama

Description

The dynamics of the earthquake rupture process are closely related to fault zone properties which the authors have intensively investigated by various observations in the field as well as by laboratory experiments. These include geological investigation of the active and fossil faults, physical and chemical features obtained by the laboratory experiments, as well as the seismological estimation from seismic waveforms. Earthquake dynamic rupture can now be modeled using numerical simulations on the basis of field and laboratory observations, which should be very useful for understanding earthquake rupture dynamics.

Key Features

Features:

  • First overview of new and improved techniques in the study of earthquake faulting
  • Broad coverage
  • Full color

Benefits:

  • A must-have for all geophysicists who work on earthquake dynamics
  • Single resource for all aspects of earthquake dynamics (from lab measurements to seismological observations to numerical modelling)
  • Bridges the disciplines of seismology, structural geology and rock mechanics
  • Helps readers to understand and interpret graphs and maps

Also has potential use as a supplementary resource for upper division and graduate geophysics courses.

Readership

Primary Market: Graduate students and scientific researchers in seismology and/or structural geology/rock mechanics.

Secondary Market: Professors and researchers in Earth Sciences who are interested in earthquake source physics.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080922461
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123744524

Reviews

"Good supplementary material for researchers and graduate students who are interested in earthquake source physics."--Pure Applied Geophysics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Eiichi Fukuyama Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Prevention, Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan

