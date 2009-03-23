Fault-Zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Title "Fault-zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics"
Table of contents: Chapter 1. "Introduction for the Fault-zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics" by E. Fukuyama
Chapter 2. " Geometry and Slip Distribution of Co-seismic Surface Ruptures Produced by the 2001 Mw 7.8 Earthquake along the Strike-slip Kunlun Fault, Northern Tibet", by A. Lin
Chapter 3. "Aseismic-seismic Transition and Fluid Regime along Subduction Plate Boundaries and a Fossil Example from the Northern Apennines of Italy" by P. Vannucchi, F. Remitti, J. Phipps-Morgan, and G. Bettelli
Chapter 4. " Fault Zone Structure and Deformation Processes along an Exhumed Low-angle Normal Fault: Implications for Seismic Behaviour" by C. Collettini, R.E. Holdsworth and S.A.F. Smith
Chapter 5. "Pseudotachylytes and Earthquake Source Mechanics" by G. Di Toro. G. Pennacchioni and S. Nielsen
Chapter 6. "The Critical Slip Distance for Seismic and Aseismic Fault Zones of Finite Width" by C. Marone, M. Cocco, E. Richardson and E. Tinti
Chapter 7. "Scaling of Slip Weakening Distance with Final Slip during Dynamic Earthquake Rupture" by M. Cocco, E. Tinti, C. Marone and A. Piatanesi
Chapter 8. " Rupture Dynamics on Bi-material fault and Non-linear Off-fault Damages" by T. Yamashita
Chapter 9. "Boundary Integral Equation Method for Earthquake Rupture Dynamics" by T. Tada
Chapter 10. "Dynamic Rupture Propagation of the 1995 Kobe, Japan, Earthquake" by E. Fukuyama
Description
The dynamics of the earthquake rupture process are closely related to fault zone properties which the authors have intensively investigated by various observations in the field as well as by laboratory experiments. These include geological investigation of the active and fossil faults, physical and chemical features obtained by the laboratory experiments, as well as the seismological estimation from seismic waveforms. Earthquake dynamic rupture can now be modeled using numerical simulations on the basis of field and laboratory observations, which should be very useful for understanding earthquake rupture dynamics.
Reviews
"Good supplementary material for researchers and graduate students who are interested in earthquake source physics."--Pure Applied Geophysics
