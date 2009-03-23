Fault-Zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics, Volume 94

Title "Fault-zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics"

Table of contents: Chapter 1. "Introduction for the Fault-zone Properties and Earthquake Rupture Dynamics" by E. Fukuyama

Chapter 2. " Geometry and Slip Distribution of Co-seismic Surface Ruptures Produced by the 2001 Mw 7.8 Earthquake along the Strike-slip Kunlun Fault, Northern Tibet", by A. Lin

Chapter 3. "Aseismic-seismic Transition and Fluid Regime along Subduction Plate Boundaries and a Fossil Example from the Northern Apennines of Italy" by P. Vannucchi, F. Remitti, J. Phipps-Morgan, and G. Bettelli

Chapter 4. " Fault Zone Structure and Deformation Processes along an Exhumed Low-angle Normal Fault: Implications for Seismic Behaviour" by C. Collettini, R.E. Holdsworth and S.A.F. Smith

Chapter 5. "Pseudotachylytes and Earthquake Source Mechanics" by G. Di Toro. G. Pennacchioni and S. Nielsen

Chapter 6. "The Critical Slip Distance for Seismic and Aseismic Fault Zones of Finite Width" by C. Marone, M. Cocco, E. Richardson and E. Tinti

Chapter 7. "Scaling of Slip Weakening Distance with Final Slip during Dynamic Earthquake Rupture" by M. Cocco, E. Tinti, C. Marone and A. Piatanesi

Chapter 8. " Rupture Dynamics on Bi-material fault and Non-linear Off-fault Damages" by T. Yamashita

Chapter 9. "Boundary Integral Equation Method for Earthquake Rupture Dynamics" by T. Tada

Chapter 10. "Dynamic Rupture Propagation of the 1995 Kobe, Japan, Earthquake" by E. Fukuyama