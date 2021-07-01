Fault Tolerant Attitude Control of Spacecraft
1st Edition
Description
Deep space exploration has moved up the agenda over the last twenty years. Consequently, developments in the guidance, navigation, and control of spacecraft have accelerated. Attitude control, a spacecraft subsystem, plays a key role in spacecraft design. In turn, the operating conditions in space mean that sensors, actuators, and controllers are both likely to go wrong, and also very unlikely to be physically accessible for maintenance. Attitude control systems must therefore ensure stability, reliability, and meet required performance thresholds, even when components fail. Fault tolerant control is a widely-used technique used to meet this goal.
Fault Tolerant Attitude Control of Spacecraft presents the fundamentals of spacecraft fault tolerant attitude control systems, and presents the most recent research through advanced, nonlinear control techniques. This title gives researchers a self-contained guide to the complex tasks of envisaging, designing, implementing, and experimenting with fault tolerant attitude control. It presents designs for integrated modelling, dynamics, fault tolerant attitude control, and fault reconstruction for spacecraft. Specifically, this book introduces the topic and gives a full literature review, and presents in turn: preliminaries and mathematical models; robust fault tolerant attitude control; fault tolerant attitude control with actuator saturation; velocity-free fault tolerant attitude control; finite-time fault tolerant attitude tracking control; and active fault tolerant attitude contour. It then offers a conclusion, and looks to the future. This book offers a one-stop solution for researchers and engineers working on fault tolerant attitude control for spacecraft.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamentals of fault tolerant attitude control systems for spacecraft in one practical solution
- Gives the latest research and thinking on nonlinear attitude control, fault tolerant control, and reliable attitude control
- Brings together concepts in fault control theory, fault diagnosis, and attitude control for spacecraft
- Covers advances in theory, technological aspects, and applications in spacecraft
- Each chapter presents detailed numerical and simulation results to assist engineers
- Offers a clear, systematic reference on fault tolerant control and attitude control for spacecraft
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in aerospace, control engineering, mechanical engineering, mechatronics, and electrical engineering; In particular, aerospace engineers working on spacecraft attitude control systems and control engineers working on nonlinear control systems. Coverage will also benefit graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Literature Review
2. Preliminaries and Mathematical Model
3. Robust Fault Tolerant Attitude Control
4. Fault Tolerant Attitude Control with Actuator Saturation
5. Velocity-free Fault Tolerant Attitude Control
6. Finite-time Fault Tolerant Attitude Tracking Control
7. Active Fault Tolerant Attitude Control
8. Conclusions and Future Works
About the Authors
Qinglei Hu
Qinglei Hu is a Professor in the School of Automation Science and Electrical Engineering, at Beihang University, China. He has made fundamental contributions to spacecraft control systems and mechatronics, and pioneered the application of fault tolerant attitude control algorithms in spacecraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and missiles. He has published over 150 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Automation Science and Electrical Engineering, Beihang University, China
Bing Xiao
Bing Xiao is an Associate Professor in the School of Automation, at Northwestern Polytechnical University, in China. His work focuses on spacecraft fault tolerant systems design. He has been elected as a senior member of the Chinese Youth Automation Committee, a platform for leading automation researchers in China. He has published over 70 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Automation, Northwestern Polytechnical University, China
Bo Li
Bo Li is an Assistant Professor with the Shanghai Maritime University in Shanghai, China. He received his PhD from Harbin Institute of Technology. His research focuses include spacecraft attitude control, control allocation, fault diagnosis and fault-tolerant control, and optimal control and optimization methods. He has published over 30 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Shanghai Maritime University, Shanghai, China
Youmin Zhang
Youmin Zhang is Professor, Mechanical, Industrial and Aerospace Engineering, at Concordia Institute of Aerospace Design and Innovation (CISDI) at Concordia University, Canada. He received his PhD from Northwestern Polytechnical University in China. He has published four books, and over 500 papers and chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mechanical, Industrial and Aerospace Engineering, Concordia Institute of Aerospace Design and Innovation (CISDI), Concordia University, Canada
