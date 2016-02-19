Fault Mechanics and Transport Properties of Rocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122437809, 9780080959894

Fault Mechanics and Transport Properties of Rocks, Volume 51

1st Edition

Editors: Brian Evans Teng-fong Wong
eBook ISBN: 9780080959894
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 1992
Page Count: 524
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Brittle Failure of Rocks: D.A. Lockner, J.D. Byerlee, V. Kuksenko, A. Ponomarev, and A. Sidorin, Observations of Quasistatic Fault Growth from Acoustic Emissions. J.M. Logan, C.A. Dengo, N.G. Higgs, and Z.Z. Wang, Fabrics of Experimental Fault Zones: Their Development and Relationship to Mechanical Behavior. C. Morrow, B. Radney, and J.D. Byerlee, Frictional Strength and the Effective Pressure Law of Montmorillonite and Illite Clays. J. Tullis and R. Yund, The Brittle--Ductile Transition in Feldspar Aggregates: An Experimental Study. T.-f. Wong, Y. Gu, T. Yanagidani, and Y. Zhao, Stabilization of Faulting by Cumulative Slip. Permeability and Fluid Flow in Rocks: Y. Bernabaa, On the Measurement of Permeability in Anisotropic Rocks. S.C. Blair and J.G. Berryman, Permeability and Relative Permeability in Rocks. G.J. Fischer, The Determination of Permeability and Storage Capacity: Pore Pressure Oscillation Method. G.J. Fischer and M.S, Paterson, Measurement of Permeability and Storage Capacity in Rocks During Deformation at High Temperature and Pressure. S.H. Hickman and B. Evans, Growth of Grain Contacts in Halite by Solution-transfer: Implications for Diagenesis, Lithification, and Strength Recovery. G.N., Riley Jr. and D.L. Kohlstedt, The Influence of H20 and CO2 on Melt Migration in Two Silicate Liquid--Olivine Systems. Fracture Characterization and Physical Properties of Rock: A. Lacazette and T. Engelder, Fluid-driven Cyclic Propagation of a Joint in the Ithaca Siltstone, Appalachian Basin, New York. R.J. Martin, The Influence of Hydrostatic and Uniaxial Stress on Remanent Magnetization. P.A. Scott, T. Engelder, and J.J. Mecholsky, Jr., The Correlation Between Fracture-toughness Anisotropy and Crack-surface Morphology of Siltstones in the Ithaca Formation, Appalachian Basin. E.S. Sprunt, CT Imaging of Electrical Resistivity Measurements: Nonuniform Water Saturation Can Be A Problem. M.N. Toksagoz, C.H. Cheng, and R.D. Cicerone, Fracture Detection and Characterization from Hydrophone Vertical Seismic Profiling Data. Implications of Rock Mechanics on Crustal Tectonics: E.G. Bombolakis, Role of Elastic Stiffness and Fault Damping During Thrust-sheet Emplacement in a Foreland Belt. P. Molnar, Brace-Goetze Strength Profiles, The Partitioning of Strike-slip and Thrust Faulting at Zones of Oblique Convergence, and the Stress*b1Heat Flow Paradox of the San Andreas Fault. A. Nur and J. Walder, Hydraulic Pulses in the Earth's Crust. J.R. Rice, Fault Stress States, Pore Pressure Distributions, and the Weakness of the San Andreas Fault. C.H. Scholz, Paradigms of Small Changes in Earthquake Mechanics. Index.

Description

This festschrift, compiled from the symposium held in honor of W.F. Brace, is a timely overview of fault mechanics and transport properties of rock. State-of-the-art research is presented by internationally recognized experts, who highlight developments in this contemporary area of study subsequent to Bill Brace's pioneering work.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* The strength of brittle rocks

  • The effects of stress and stress-induced damage on physical properties of rock
  • Permeability and fluid flow in rocks
  • The strength of rocks and tectonic processes

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in geophysics, seismology, physical/structural geology, mineralogy, and materials science.

Details

No. of pages:
524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080959894

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Brian Evans Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Earth, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Teng-fong Wong Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Earth and Space Sciences

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.