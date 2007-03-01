Fault Detection, Supervision and Safety of Technical Processes 2006
1st Edition
A Proceedings Volume from the 6th IFAC Symposium on Fault Detection, Supervision and Safety of Technical Processes
The safe and reliable operation of technical systems is of great significance for the protection of human life and health, the environment, and of the vested economic value. The correct functioning of those systems has a profound impact also on production cost and product quality. The early detection of faults is critical in avoiding performance degradation and damage to the machinery or human life. Accurate diagnosis then helps to make the right decisions on emergency actions and repairs. Fault detection and diagnosis (FDD) has developed into a major area of research, at the intersection of systems and control engineering, artificial intelligence, applied mathematics and statistics, and such application fields as chemical, electrical, mechanical and aerospace engineering. IFAC has recognized the significance of FDD by launching a triennial symposium series dedicated to the subject. The SAFEPROCESS Symposium is organized every three years since the first symposium held in Baden-Baden in 1991. SAFEPROCESS 2006, the 6th IFAC Symposium on Fault Detection, Supervision and Safety of Technical Processes was held in Beijing, PR China. The program included three plenary papers, two semi-plenary papers, two industrial talks by internationally recognized experts and 258 regular papers, which have been selected out of a total of 387 regular and invited papers submitted.
- Discusses the developments and future challenges in all aspects of fault diagnosis and fault tolerant control
- 8 invited and 36 contributed sessions included with a special session on the demonstration of process monitoring and diagnostic software tools
For researchers and practicing engineers from a range of disciplines
Fault Detection, Isolation and Identification
Model-based methods: observers, parity relations and identification
Statistical approaches
Fault modelling
Signal analysis
Design measures for robustness
Pattern recognition
Computational Intelligence in Fault Diagnosis
Expert systems
Fuzzy logic and rough sets
Artificial neural networks
Neuro-fuzzy approaches
Qualitative reasoning
Design for Reliability and Safety
Reliability and safety analysis
Probabilistic safety assessment
Testing and evaluation of safety systems
Safety standards and qualification
Safety evaluation tools
Fault Tolerant Systems Design
Fault prediction
Fault tolerant and fail-safe control
Design measures for fault tolerance
Reconfigurable and scalable control systems
Maintenance and Repair
Maintenance and repair strategies
Predictive maintenance
Operator support information systems
Life-cycle considerations
Human Factors
Human factors in automation
Human reliability analysis
Support for systems operation and decision making
Industrial safety management and safety culture
Economic, environmental and ecological aspects of fault diagnosis
Industrial Applications and Case Studies
Electrical, mechanical and electronic systems
Chemical and biomedical processes
Transportation, traffic and automotive systems
Power systems
Marine systems
Aeronautics and aerospace
Evaluation of benchmark problems
- 1576
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- 1st March 2007
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080444857
- 9780080555393
Hong-Yue Zhang
Department of Measurement and Control, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing, China