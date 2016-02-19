Fault Detection, Supervision and Safety for Technical Processes 1991
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the IFAC/IMACS Symposium, Baden-Baden, Germany, 10 - 13 September 1991
Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Papers. Fault management in a modern airliner, D Reichow. Analytical redundancy methods in fault detection and isolation - survey and synthesis, J Gertler. Supervision and fault diagnosis for the safe operation of nuclear power plants, W Aleite & D Wach. Survey Papers. Aspects of achieving total systems availability, R J Lauber. Fault diagnosis of machines via parameter estimation and knowledge processing, R Isermann. A standard interface for self-validating sensors, M P Henry & D W Clarke. A review of parity space approaches to fault diagnosis, R J Patton & J Chen. Safety management in a chemical plant, W Oberhoff & J Konig. Advanced fault detection for sensors and actuators in process control, A Halme & J Selkainaho. Enhancement of robustness in observer-based fault detection, P M Frank. Reliability and Safety Analysis. Fault Detection and Diagnosis. Knowledge Based Systems/Expert Systems. Maintenance. Applications. Discussion Session Summaries. Author index. Keyword index.
These Proceedings provide a general overview as well as detailed information on the developing field of reliability and safety of technical processes in automatically controlled processes. The plenary papers present the state-of-the-art and an overview in the areas of aircraft and nuclear power stations, because these safety-critical system domains possess the most highly developed fault management and supervision schemes. Additional plenary papers covered the recent developments in analytical redundancy. In total there are 95 papers presented in these Proceedings.
No. of pages: 638
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1992
- Published:
- 26th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299037
About the Editors
B. Freyermuth Editor
Technische Hochschule Darmstadt, Institut für Regelungstechnik, Darmstadt, Germany
R. Isermann Editor
Darmstadt University of Technology, Darmstadt, Germany