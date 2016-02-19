Fault Detection, Supervision and Safety for Technical Processes 1991 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080412757, 9781483299037

Fault Detection, Supervision and Safety for Technical Processes 1991

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the IFAC/IMACS Symposium, Baden-Baden, Germany, 10 - 13 September 1991

Editors: B. Freyermuth R. Isermann
eBook ISBN: 9781483299037
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 26th May 1992
Page Count: 638
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Papers. Fault management in a modern airliner, D Reichow. Analytical redundancy methods in fault detection and isolation - survey and synthesis, J Gertler. Supervision and fault diagnosis for the safe operation of nuclear power plants, W Aleite & D Wach. Survey Papers. Aspects of achieving total systems availability, R J Lauber. Fault diagnosis of machines via parameter estimation and knowledge processing, R Isermann. A standard interface for self-validating sensors, M P Henry & D W Clarke. A review of parity space approaches to fault diagnosis, R J Patton & J Chen. Safety management in a chemical plant, W Oberhoff & J Konig. Advanced fault detection for sensors and actuators in process control, A Halme & J Selkainaho. Enhancement of robustness in observer-based fault detection, P M Frank. Reliability and Safety Analysis. Fault Detection and Diagnosis. Knowledge Based Systems/Expert Systems. Maintenance. Applications. Discussion Session Summaries. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

These Proceedings provide a general overview as well as detailed information on the developing field of reliability and safety of technical processes in automatically controlled processes. The plenary papers present the state-of-the-art and an overview in the areas of aircraft and nuclear power stations, because these safety-critical system domains possess the most highly developed fault management and supervision schemes. Additional plenary papers covered the recent developments in analytical redundancy. In total there are 95 papers presented in these Proceedings.

Readership

For all those interested in systems and control.

About the Editors

B. Freyermuth Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Technische Hochschule Darmstadt, Institut für Regelungstechnik, Darmstadt, Germany

R. Isermann Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Darmstadt University of Technology, Darmstadt, Germany

