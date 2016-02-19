Fault Detection & Reliability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080349220, 9781483286662

Fault Detection & Reliability

1st Edition

Knowledge Based & Other Approaches

Authors: M.G. Singh
eBook ISBN: 9781483286662
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 27th November 1987
Table of Contents

(partial) Knowledge based systems: a survey of expert systems for equipment maintenance and diagnostics, W T Scherer & C C White, III. Application of AI techniques in CAR environments, P Camurati et al. Fault detection of technological systems: critical assessment of various leak detection techniques for gas pipeline networks, G Lappus & G Schmidt. Fault detection in an evaporator via parameter estimation in real time, D T Dalle Molle & D M Himmelblau. Component failure detection using local second-order observers, D Hengy & P M Frank. Robust, fault-tolerant and intelligent controllers: towards a global approach for the design of reliable control systems, M Mariton & P Bertrand. Optimization control and reliablity of steel grinding process, R Pasquino. Fault tolerant digital techniques: VLSI wafers and boards diagnostics using multisignature analysis, A Hlawiczka. Transient fault tolerance in microprocessor controllers, J Sonnowski. Systems architectures and reliability statistics, D E Ventzas.

500 lit. refs. approx., 100 illus. approx.

Description

Provides an up-to-date review of the latest developments in system reliability maintenance, fault detection and fault-tolerant design techniques. Topics covered include reliability analysis and optimization, maintenance control policies, fault detection techniques, fault-tolerant systems, reliable controllers and robustness, knowledge based approaches and decision support systems. There are further applications papers on process control, robotics, manufacturing systems, communications and power systems. Contains 36 papers.

Readership

For systems, automation and control engineers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286662

About the Authors

M.G. Singh Author

