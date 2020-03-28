Fatty Liver Disease,An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682039

Fatty Liver Disease,An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 49-1

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682039
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Alan Buchman, Drs. Arun J. Sanyal and Mohammad Siddiqui have put together a comprehensive issue devoted to fatty liver disease for the gastroenterologist. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Burden of disease due to NAFLD; Genetic risk factors and disease modifiers of NASH; How to identify the patient with NASH who will progress to cirrhosis; Similarities and Differences between cirrhosis due to NASH versus other etiologies; Impications of NASH as the etiology of end stage liver disease prior to and after liver transplantation; Why do lifestyle recommendations fail in most patients; Rational nutritional therapeutics for NAFLD; Recruitment and retention strategies in long-term trials for NASH; Managing extrahepatic comorbidities in NAFLD; The current status of noninvasive tools for the assessment of NAFLD; and Pharmacological Treatment strategies for NASH. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in patients with fatty liver disease.

Details

