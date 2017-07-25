Fatty Acids
1st Edition
Chemistry, Synthesis, and Applications
Description
Fatty Acids: Chemistry, Synthesis and Applications is a comprehensive source of information about a wide range of industrially important fatty acids. This practical resource provides key insights into the chemistry, synthesis, industrial applications, derivatives, and analysis of fatty acids, and the chemical modifications that transform them for use in products from biodiesel fuels to pharmaceuticals.
Written by a team of industry experts, Fatty Acids includes detailed descriptions of fatty acid crystallization, enzymatic synthesis, and microbial production. This book focuses heavily on the chemistry of trans fatty acids, with extensive explanations of their synthesis and measurement. Further, the book addresses advances in the analytical methodology, including mass spectrometry, of fatty acids as well as their derivatives.
This book serves as a reference manual to a new generation of lipid scientists and researchers; a useful resource for oleochemical industries; and a valuable teaching aid for undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in fields related to the chemistry of oils, fats, and food.
Key Features
- Includes recent developments in the synthesis of fatty acid derivatives, as renewable raw materials for the chemical industry
- Presents efficient synthetic methods for the dietary trans fatty acids in multi-gram scale allowing scientists and researchers to study dietary effects of individual trans fatty acids on human health
- Addresses uses of fats and fatty acids in foods and nutrition
- Identifies the roles of fatty acids and derivatives in cosmetic technology
Readership
Industrial chemists working in food and nutrition, pharma and cosmetics, Oleochemical industries, graduate students, academic libraries for food science, nutrition and agriculture
Table of Contents
1. History of Fatty Acids Chemistry
2. Naturally Occurring Fatty Acids: Source, Chemistry, and Uses
3. Epoxy Fatty Acids: Chemistry and Biological Effects
4. Acetylenic Epoxy Fatty Acids: Chemistry, Synthesis and their Pharmaceutical Applications
5. Carbocyclic Fatty Acids: Chemistry and Biological Properties
6. Modification of Oil Crops to produce Fatty Acids for Industrial Applications
7. Microbial Production of Fatty Acids
8. Chemical Derivatization of Castor Oil and Their Industrial Utilization
9. Chemical Modification of High Free Fatty Acid Oils for Biodiesel Production
10. Synthesis of Sugar-Fatty Acid Esters and their Industrial Utilization
11. Fatty Acids-based Surfactants and their Uses
12. The Role of Fatty Acids in Cosmetic Technology
13. Chemistry of Long Chain α, β-unsaturated Fatty Acid and Reactions Thereof
14. Estolides: Synthesis and Applications
15. An Efficient, Multigram Synthesis of Dietary Cis- and Trans-Octadecenoic (18:1) Fatty Acids
16. Advancement in Chromatographic and Spectroscopic Analyses of Dietary Fatty Acids
17. Mass Spectrometry in the Analysis of Fatty Acids and Derivatives
18. Crystallization of Fats and Fatty Acids in Edible Oils and Structure Determination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2017
- Published:
- 25th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095447
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095218
About the Editor
Moghis Ahmad
Dr. Moghis U. Ahmad obtained his Ph.D. in Chemistry (1978) from AMU, Aligarh, India; and did post-doctoral research from Texas A & M University, Department of Biochemistry & Biophysics, College Station, Texas, and Oregon State University, Department of Food Science and Technology, Corvallis, Oregon. Dr. Ahmad has extensive experience in basic and applied lipid research and development. He is an expert in the synthesis of lipids and their related products. He has developed and successfully marketed many novel lipid products for the chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. His research is detailed at great length in more than 60 research publications in peer reviewed journals and book chapters, and in more than 30 patents and patent applications. Most of his contributions remain the company proprietary. He has recently edited two best seller AOCS books, namely Lipids in Nanotechnology (2011) and Polar Lipids: Biology, Chemistry, and Technology (2015). Dr. Ahmad stature is recognized internationally. He is an elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (2011) and AOCS (2014), and the recipient of the prestigious Alton E. Bailey Award (2016) and Stephen S. Chang Award (2017). He chaired the AOCS Phospholipids Division (2009-2011), and is currently a member of the AOCS Books and Special Publication Committee. He also serves the executive committee of the International Lecithin and Phospholipids Society (ILPS). Currently, Dr. Ahmad is Vice President of Chemical Technology & Manufacturing at Jina Pharmaceuticals Inc., Libertyville, Illinois.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Technology and Manufacturing, Jina Pharmaceuticals Inc., Libertyville, IL, USA