Fatty Acids: Chemistry, Synthesis and Applications is a comprehensive source of information about a wide range of industrially important fatty acids. This practical resource provides key insights into the chemistry, synthesis, industrial applications, derivatives, and analysis of fatty acids, and the chemical modifications that transform them for use in products from biodiesel fuels to pharmaceuticals.

Written by a team of industry experts, Fatty Acids includes detailed descriptions of fatty acid crystallization, enzymatic synthesis, and microbial production. This book focuses heavily on the chemistry of trans fatty acids, with extensive explanations of their synthesis and measurement. Further, the book addresses advances in the analytical methodology, including mass spectrometry, of fatty acids as well as their derivatives.

This book serves as a reference manual to a new generation of lipid scientists and researchers; a useful resource for oleochemical industries; and a valuable teaching aid for undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in fields related to the chemistry of oils, fats, and food.