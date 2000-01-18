Fatigue - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735200

Fatigue

1st Edition

Core Research from TWI

Authors: Gyoujin Cho
Paperback ISBN: 9781855735200
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th January 2000
Page Count: 210
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
274.54
233.36
205.00
174.25
187.00
158.95
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The stress magnification effect of angular misalignment at butt welds; Stress interaction effects in fatigue – a compendium of experimental findings; Fatigue of load-carrying fillet welded joints under multiaxial loading; Treatment of low stresses when applying Miner’s rule in the fatigue design of welded aluminium alloys; A stress intensity factor solution for root defects in fillet and partial penetration welds; An investigation into fatigue of fillet welded plate joints under varying principal stress direction; Fatigue of welded joints under complex loading – a review.

Description

Research reports originally prepared for TWI’s Industrial Members.

Readership

Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781855735200

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Gyoujin Cho Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.