Fatigue
1st Edition
Core Research from TWI
Table of Contents
The stress magnification effect of angular misalignment at butt welds; Stress interaction effects in fatigue – a compendium of experimental findings; Fatigue of load-carrying fillet welded joints under multiaxial loading; Treatment of low stresses when applying Miner’s rule in the fatigue design of welded aluminium alloys; A stress intensity factor solution for root defects in fillet and partial penetration welds; An investigation into fatigue of fillet welded plate joints under varying principal stress direction; Fatigue of welded joints under complex loading – a review.
Description
Research reports originally prepared for TWI’s Industrial Members.
Readership
Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 18th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855735200