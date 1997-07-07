Fatigue of Thin Walled Joints Under Complex Loading - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733381

Fatigue of Thin Walled Joints Under Complex Loading

1st Edition

Authors: T R Gurney
Paperback ISBN: 9781855733381
Imprint: Abington Publishing
Published Date: 7th July 1997
Page Count: 222
Table of Contents

Management summary; Thinness effect: Constant amplitude fatigue tests on 6mm and 2mm thick specimens; Investigation of ‘hot-spot stress’ concept; Scatter; Variable amplitude fatigue tests on welded joints in rectangular hollow sections (RHS).

Description

A report containing the results of a TWI Group Sponsored Project which will be welcomed by designers of thin walled structures, especially those in the transport industry. It will also serve as a valuable source of reference for a wide range of welding engineers and structural analysts.

Readership

Welding engineers and structural analysts

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Abington Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Abington Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781855733381

About the Authors

T R Gurney Author

Dr Tim Gurney worked at TWI (formerly the British Welding Research Association) for over thirty years, during which time his primary interest was in the fatigue of welded structures. He has written or co-authored over fifty papers throughout his career.

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly TWI, UK

