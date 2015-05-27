Fatigue of Textile Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- List of contributors
- Preface
- Part One. Concepts and methods
- 1. A conceptual framework for studies of durability in composite materials
- 1.1. Introduction and background
- 1.2. Fundamentals of material durability
- 1.3. A conceptual framework for fatigue durability
- 1.4. Extension of the baseline fatigue life diagram to laminates and other fiber architectures
- 1.5. Models for fatigue life prediction
- 1.6. Concluding remarks
- 2. The cycle jump concept for modelling high-cycle fatigue in composite materials
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. What are phenomenological residual stiffness models?
- 2.3. The cycle jump concept
- 2.4. Finite element implementation of the cycle jump concept
- 2.5. Conclusions
- 2.6. Future trends and challenges
- 3. Experimental methods and standards for fatigue of fiber-reinforced composites
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. AFNOR: the French National Organization for Standardization (Association Française de Normalisation)
- 3.3. ISO: International Organization for Standardization
- 3.4. JIS: Japan Industrial Standards
- 3.5. ASTM: American Society for Testing and Materials
- 3.6. Discussion
- 4. Databases for fatigue analysis in composite materials
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. FACT database
- 4.3. OptiDat database
- 4.4. SNL/MSU/DOE database
- 4.5. Concluding remarks
- Part Two. Fatigue at micro-level
- 5. Fatigue analysis of carbon, glass and other fibres
- 5.1. Introduction to fatigue of fibres
- 5.2. Experimental methods for characterization of fatigue behaviour of fibres
- 5.3. Fatigue analysis of glass fibres
- 5.4. Fatigue analysis of carbon fibres
- 5.5. Fatigue analysis of other types of fibres
- 5.6. Modelling of fatigue strength of fibres and bundles
- 5.7. Effect of environmental factors on the fatigue behaviour of fibres
- 5.8. Conclusions and future challenges
- 6. Multiaxial fatigue of a unidirectional ply: an experimental top-down approach
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Bottom-up strategy versus top-down approach
- 6.3. Failure mode-related fatigue model
- 6.4. Application
- 6.5. Conclusion and outlook
- 7. Modelling the crack initiation in unidirectional laminates under multiaxial fatigue loading
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Peculiarities of fatigue failure
- 7.3. Calculation of local stresses
- 7.4. Validation
- 7.5. Constant-life diagrams
- 7.6. Conclusions
- Part Three. Phenomenology and modelling of fatigue in different textile composites
- 8. 2D woven fabric composites under fatigue loading of different types and in different environmental conditions
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Effect of stress ratio
- 8.3. Effect of temperature
- 8.4. Comparison between the S–N curves for unidirectional/cross-ply laminates and woven carbon composites
- 8.5. Effect of fiber orientation
- 8.6. Modeling of temperature effect
- 8.7. Effect of variation in R-ratio
- 8.8. Conclusions
- 9. Fatigue response and damage evolution in 2D textile composites
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Experimental program
- 9.3. Notch sensitivity under static loadings
- 9.4. Material response to cyclic loadings
- 9.5. Damage evolution under cyclic loadings
- 9.6. Crack density curves
- 9.7. Conclusions
- 10. Fatigue damage evolution in 3D textile composites
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Fatigue experimental details
- 10.3. Single-ply non-crimp 3D orthogonal weave E-glass/epoxy composite
- 10.4. 3D rotary braided carbon/epoxy composite
- 10.5. Non-crimp stitched carbon/epoxy composite
- 10.6. Conclusions
- 10.7. Future challenges
- 11. Fatigue of 3D textile-reinforced composites
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Fatigue properties of 3D woven textile composites
- 11.3. Fatigue properties of stitched textile composites
- 11.4. Fatigue properties of z-anchor textile composites
- 11.5. Fatigue properties of z-pinned composites
- 11.6. Summary
- 12. Fatigue of non-crimp fabric composites
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Non-crimp fabric (NCF) composites
- 12.3. Fatigue of NCF composites
- 12.4. Summary
- 13. Fatigue models for woven textile composite laminates
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Classification of fatigue models
- 13.3. Review of fatigue models and lifetime prediction methodologies for textile composites
- 13.4. Challenges for industrial application of existing fatigue models
- 13.5. Feasibility of multiscale modelling of fatigue damage
- 13.6. Conclusions
- 13.7. Future trends and challenges
- 13.8. Sources of further information and advice
- 14. Modelling high-cycle fatigue of textile composites on the unit cell level
- 14.1. Introduction: the general approach to high-cycle fatigue of textile composites on the unit cell level
- 14.2. The fatigue model for textile composites
- 14.3. Example of fatigue modelling for textile composites
- 14.4. Conclusion
- Part Four. Applications
- 15. Fatigue testing and online inspection of carbon textile composites for aeronautical applications
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Materials and methods
- 15.3. Static characterization
- 15.4. Fatigue characterization
- 15.5. Conclusions
- 15.6. Future trends and challenges
- 16. Textile composites in the automotive industry
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Automotive composite lightweight design
- 16.3. Production of automotive textile composite components
- 16.4. Fatigue aspects of automotive series production
- 16.5. Fatigue aspects of multi-material and hybrid designs
- 16.6. Conclusions
- 17. Fatigue life in textile composites used for wind energy engineering
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Baseline materials
- 17.3. Fabric structure
- 17.4. Fatigue methodologies
- 17.5. Fatigue characteristics of textiles
- 17.6. Blade design concepts
- 17.7. Future challenges for composites in wind energy engineering
- 18. Construction engineering: fatigue life prediction of adhesively bonded textile composites
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Types of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) textile composite structural components used in civil engineering applications
- 18.3. Experimental investigations and modeling of adhesively bonded connections
- 18.4. Fatigue life modeling and prediction
- 18.5. Conclusions
- Index
Description
Fatigue of Textile Composites provides a current, state-of-art review on recent investigations on the fatigue behavior of composite materials, mainly those reinforced with textiles.
As this particular group of composite materials is extremely important for a wide variety of industrial applications, including automotive, aeronautical, and marine, etc., mainly due to their peculiarities and advantages with respect to unidirectional laminated composites, the text presents comprehensive information on the huge variety of interlacement geometric architectures that are suitable for a broad range of different applications, their excellent drapability and versatility, which is highly important for complex double-curvature shape components and three-dimensional woven fabrics without plane reinforcement, and their main mechanical characteristics which are currently in high demand from industry.
Key Features
- Presents the current state-of-the-art investigations on fatigue behavior of composite materials, mainly those reinforced with textiles
- Contains invaluable information pertaining to a wide variety of industries, including automotive, aeronautical, and marine, amongst others
- Provides comprehensive information on the huge variety of interlacement geometric architectures that are suitable for a broad range of different applications
Readership
Industrial and academic researchers working on composite materials, aeronautic, automotive and energy engineering, and the development of technical textiles.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 27th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422938
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422815
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Valter Carvelli Editor
Valter Carvelli is Associate Professor at the Department of Architecture, Built Environment and Construiction Engineering at Politecnico di Milano.
Affiliations and Expertise
Politecnico di Milano, Italy
Stepan Lomov Editor
Stepan V. Lomov is a Professor in the Department of Metallurgy and Material Engineering at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium.
Affiliations and Expertise
Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium