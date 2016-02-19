Fatigue of Metals
1st Edition
Description
Fatigue of Metals provides a general account of the failure of metals due to fatigue, a subject of great practical importance in the field of engineering and metallurgy. The book covers a wide range of topics on the study of the fatigue of metals. The text presents in the first three chapters the characteristics and detection of fatigue fractures; methods of fatigue testing; and the fatigue strengths of different materials. The resistance of materials to fatigue under complex stress; the determination and effects of stress concentration; influence of surface treatment on fatigue strength; and effects of corrosion and temperature are also studied in detail. In relation to the previous chapters of fatigue information, a chapter is devoted to engineering design to prevent fatigue. The last two chapters provide a brief historical survey of the developments of the study of the mechanism of fatigue and fatigue of non-metallic materials such as wood, plastic, rubber, glass, and concrete. Mechanical engineers, designers, metallurgists, researchers, and students will find the book as a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Chapter I Introduction
Characteristics of Fatigue Fractures
Detection of Fatigue Cracks
Chapter II Fatigue Testing
Notation
Fatigue Strength and Fatigue Limit
The Relation between Stress and Strain During Fatigue
Types of Fatigue Test and Their Correlation
Rapid Methods of Determining Fatigue Strength
Fatigue Testing Machines:
Direct Stress Machines
Rotating Bending Machines
Reversed Bending Machines
Fatigue Testing Components and Structures
Fatigue Specimens and Their Preparation
Calibration of Fatigue Testing Machines
The Use of Statistical Methods in Fatigue Testing:
The Causes of Scatter
Analysis of Fatigue Data
Test Procedures
Chapter III Fatigue Strength of Metals
Fatigue Strength of Iron and Steel:
Effect of Chemical Composition
Influence of Heat Treatment and Microstructure
Effect of Inclusions
Directionality
The Fatigue Strength of Steel Wire and the Effect of Cold Work
Brittle Fracture and Fatigue
Failure by Static Fatigue
Cast Steel
Cast Iron
Fatigue Strength of Non-Ferrous Metals
Aluminum Alloys
Magnesium Alloys
Copper Alloys
Nickel Alloys
Titanium Alloys
Lead Alloys
Other Metals
The Resistance of Metals to Fatigue Failure from a Small Number of Stress Reversals
The Resistance of Metals to Repeated Impact
Chapter IV The Influence of Stress Conditions on Fatigue Strength
The Influence of Mean Stress
Empirical Relations for Predicting Fatigue Strength under Fluctuating Stresses
The Effect of a Mean Tensile Stress on the Fatigue Strength of Ductile Metals
The Effect of a Mean Compressive Stress on Ductile Metals
The Effect of a Mean Shear Stress on Ductile Metals
The Effect of Mean Stress on Cast Iron
The Resistance of Materials to Fatigue under Complex Stress
Criteria Governing Failure under Complex Stress
Comparison of Fatigue Strengths in Bending and Torsion
Fatigue Strengths under Combined Bending and Torsion
Fatigue Strengths under Biaxial and Triaxial Tension Stresses
Correlation of Failure Criteria with Fatigue Behavior
The Effect of Fluctuations in Stress Amplitude and Cumulative Damage
The Linear Damage Law
Two-Step Tests
The Effect of Understressing, Coaxing and Rest Periods
The Effect of Residual Stress on Cumulative Damage
Program Testing
The Effect of the Frequency of the Stress Cycle
Chapter V Stress Concentrations
Determination of Stress Concentration Factors
Factors Influencing Fatigue Notch Sensitivity
The Influence of the Criterion of Failure on Kt
Plastic Deformation
Size Effect
Theories of Size Effect
Work-Hardening and Residual Stress
Non-Propagating Cracks
Determination of Strength Reduction Factors
Steel
Cast Steel and Cast Iron
Aluminum Alloys
Other Metals
Notch Sensitivity at Low Endurances
The Influence of Mean Stress on Notched Fatigue Strengths
Crack Propagation in Fatigue
Chapter VI The Influence of Surface Treatment on Fatigue Strength
Residual Stress
Surface Roughness
The Influence of Specific Surface Treatments on Fatigue Strength
Decarburization
Shot-Peening
Surface Rolling
Overstraining
Straightening
Flame Hardening and Induction Hardening
Case-Hardening Steel by Carburizing, Nitriding and Cyaniding
Non-Ferrous Coatings on Steel
Surface Coatings on Non-Ferrous Metals
Chapter VII Corrosion Fatigue and Fretting Corrosion
Corrosion Fatigue
Influence of Prior Corrosion on Fatigue Strength
The Resistance of Metals to Corrosion Fatigue
Effect of the Nature, Concentration and Temperature of the Corrosive Environment
Effect of Stress Conditions on Corrosion Fatigue Resistance
Protection against Corrosion Fatigue
The Influence of Oxygen on Fatigue Strength
The Mechanism of Corrosion Fatigue
Fretting Corrosion
The Effect of Material and Heat Treatment
Factors Influencing Fretting Corrosion
Methods of Preventing or Reducing Fretting Corrosion
Mechanism of Fretting Corrosion
Chapter VIII The Influence of Temperature on Fatigue Strength
Fatigue at Low Temperatures
Fatigue at High Temperatures
Influence of Metallographic Structure
Influence of Corrosion
Fatigue under Fluctuating Stresses at High Temperatures
Influence of the Frequency of the Stress Cycle
The Effect of Stress Concentrations
The Effect of Surface Treatment
Thermal Fatigue
Chapter IX The Fatigue Strength of Joints, Components and Structures
Screw Threads
Thread Form
Type of Material
Method of Manufacture
Effect of Tightening
Methods of Increasing the Fatigue Strength of a Threaded Joint
The Fatigue Strength of Lugs
Riveted Joints
Bolted Joints
Welded Joints
Butt Welds
Fillet Welds
Spot Welds
Brazed Joints
The Fatigue Strength of Components
Plain Bearings
Ball and Roller Bearings
Gears
Springs
Shafts
Tubes Subjected to Fluctuating Internal Pressure
Pipes and Piping Components
Pressure Vessels
Lifting Gear Components
Rails
The Fatigue Strength of Structures
Chapter X Engineering Design to Prevent Fatigue
Selection of Material
Detail Design
Estimation of Fatigue Strength
Estimation of Fatigue Life
Chapter XI The Mechanism of Fatigue
Historical Survey
Metallographic Observations
Changes in Mechanical and Physical Properties Accompanying Fatigue
The Fatigue Behavior of Iron and Steel
The Fatigue Process
Chapter XII Fatigue of Non-Metallic Materials
Wood
Plastics
Rubber
Glass
Concrete
Fatigue Data
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160733