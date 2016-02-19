Fatigue of Metals provides a general account of the failure of metals due to fatigue, a subject of great practical importance in the field of engineering and metallurgy. The book covers a wide range of topics on the study of the fatigue of metals. The text presents in the first three chapters the characteristics and detection of fatigue fractures; methods of fatigue testing; and the fatigue strengths of different materials. The resistance of materials to fatigue under complex stress; the determination and effects of stress concentration; influence of surface treatment on fatigue strength; and effects of corrosion and temperature are also studied in detail. In relation to the previous chapters of fatigue information, a chapter is devoted to engineering design to prevent fatigue. The last two chapters provide a brief historical survey of the developments of the study of the mechanism of fatigue and fatigue of non-metallic materials such as wood, plastic, rubber, glass, and concrete. Mechanical engineers, designers, metallurgists, researchers, and students will find the book as a good reference material.

Table of Contents



Chapter I Introduction

Characteristics of Fatigue Fractures

Detection of Fatigue Cracks

Chapter II Fatigue Testing

Notation

Fatigue Strength and Fatigue Limit

The Relation between Stress and Strain During Fatigue

Types of Fatigue Test and Their Correlation

Rapid Methods of Determining Fatigue Strength

Fatigue Testing Machines:

Direct Stress Machines

Rotating Bending Machines

Reversed Bending Machines

Fatigue Testing Components and Structures

Fatigue Specimens and Their Preparation

Calibration of Fatigue Testing Machines

The Use of Statistical Methods in Fatigue Testing:

The Causes of Scatter

Analysis of Fatigue Data

Test Procedures

Chapter III Fatigue Strength of Metals

Fatigue Strength of Iron and Steel:

Effect of Chemical Composition

Influence of Heat Treatment and Microstructure

Effect of Inclusions

Directionality

The Fatigue Strength of Steel Wire and the Effect of Cold Work

Brittle Fracture and Fatigue

Failure by Static Fatigue

Cast Steel

Cast Iron

Fatigue Strength of Non-Ferrous Metals

Aluminum Alloys

Magnesium Alloys

Copper Alloys

Nickel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Lead Alloys

Other Metals

The Resistance of Metals to Fatigue Failure from a Small Number of Stress Reversals

The Resistance of Metals to Repeated Impact

Chapter IV The Influence of Stress Conditions on Fatigue Strength

The Influence of Mean Stress

Empirical Relations for Predicting Fatigue Strength under Fluctuating Stresses

The Effect of a Mean Tensile Stress on the Fatigue Strength of Ductile Metals

The Effect of a Mean Compressive Stress on Ductile Metals

The Effect of a Mean Shear Stress on Ductile Metals

The Effect of Mean Stress on Cast Iron

The Resistance of Materials to Fatigue under Complex Stress

Criteria Governing Failure under Complex Stress

Comparison of Fatigue Strengths in Bending and Torsion

Fatigue Strengths under Combined Bending and Torsion

Fatigue Strengths under Biaxial and Triaxial Tension Stresses

Correlation of Failure Criteria with Fatigue Behavior

The Effect of Fluctuations in Stress Amplitude and Cumulative Damage

The Linear Damage Law

Two-Step Tests

The Effect of Understressing, Coaxing and Rest Periods

The Effect of Residual Stress on Cumulative Damage

Program Testing

The Effect of the Frequency of the Stress Cycle

Chapter V Stress Concentrations

Determination of Stress Concentration Factors

Factors Influencing Fatigue Notch Sensitivity

The Influence of the Criterion of Failure on Kt

Plastic Deformation

Size Effect

Theories of Size Effect

Work-Hardening and Residual Stress

Non-Propagating Cracks

Determination of Strength Reduction Factors

Steel

Cast Steel and Cast Iron

Aluminum Alloys

Other Metals

Notch Sensitivity at Low Endurances

The Influence of Mean Stress on Notched Fatigue Strengths

Crack Propagation in Fatigue

Chapter VI The Influence of Surface Treatment on Fatigue Strength

Residual Stress

Surface Roughness

The Influence of Specific Surface Treatments on Fatigue Strength

Decarburization

Shot-Peening

Surface Rolling

Overstraining

Straightening

Flame Hardening and Induction Hardening

Case-Hardening Steel by Carburizing, Nitriding and Cyaniding

Non-Ferrous Coatings on Steel

Surface Coatings on Non-Ferrous Metals

Chapter VII Corrosion Fatigue and Fretting Corrosion

Corrosion Fatigue

Influence of Prior Corrosion on Fatigue Strength

The Resistance of Metals to Corrosion Fatigue

Effect of the Nature, Concentration and Temperature of the Corrosive Environment

Effect of Stress Conditions on Corrosion Fatigue Resistance

Protection against Corrosion Fatigue

The Influence of Oxygen on Fatigue Strength

The Mechanism of Corrosion Fatigue

Fretting Corrosion

The Effect of Material and Heat Treatment

Factors Influencing Fretting Corrosion

Methods of Preventing or Reducing Fretting Corrosion

Mechanism of Fretting Corrosion

Chapter VIII The Influence of Temperature on Fatigue Strength

Fatigue at Low Temperatures

Fatigue at High Temperatures

Influence of Metallographic Structure

Influence of Corrosion

Fatigue under Fluctuating Stresses at High Temperatures

Influence of the Frequency of the Stress Cycle

The Effect of Stress Concentrations

The Effect of Surface Treatment

Thermal Fatigue

Chapter IX The Fatigue Strength of Joints, Components and Structures

Screw Threads

Thread Form

Type of Material

Method of Manufacture

Effect of Tightening

Methods of Increasing the Fatigue Strength of a Threaded Joint

The Fatigue Strength of Lugs

Riveted Joints

Bolted Joints

Welded Joints

Butt Welds

Fillet Welds

Spot Welds

Brazed Joints

The Fatigue Strength of Components

Plain Bearings

Ball and Roller Bearings

Gears

Springs

Shafts

Tubes Subjected to Fluctuating Internal Pressure

Pipes and Piping Components

Pressure Vessels

Lifting Gear Components

Rails

The Fatigue Strength of Structures

Chapter X Engineering Design to Prevent Fatigue

Selection of Material

Detail Design

Estimation of Fatigue Strength

Estimation of Fatigue Life

Chapter XI The Mechanism of Fatigue

Historical Survey

Metallographic Observations

Changes in Mechanical and Physical Properties Accompanying Fatigue

The Fatigue Behavior of Iron and Steel

The Fatigue Process

Chapter XII Fatigue of Non-Metallic Materials

Wood

Plastics

Rubber

Glass

Concrete

Fatigue Data

References

Author Index

Subject Index

