Fatigue Life Prediction of Composites and Composite Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to the fatigue life prediction of composite materials and structures: Past, present and future. Part 1 Fatigue life modeling: Phenomenological fatigue analysis and life modeling; Residual strength fatigue theories for composite materials; Fatigue damage modeling of composite materials with the phenomenological residual stiffness approach; Novel computation methods for fatigue life modeling of composite materials. Part 2 Fatigue life prediction: Fatigue life prediction of composite materials under constant amplitude loading; Probabilistic fatigue life prediction of composite materials; Fatigue life prediction of composite materials based on progressive damage modeling; Fatigue life prediction of composite materials under realistic loading conditions (variable amplitude loading); Fatigue of fiber reinforced composites under multiaxial loading; A progressive damage mechanics algorithm for life prediction of composite materials under cyclic complex stress. Part 3 Applications: Fatigue life prediction of bonded joints in composite structures; Health monitoring of composite structures based on acoustic emission measurements; Fatigue life prediction of wind turbine rotor blades manufactured from composites.
Description
The use of composites is growing in structural applications in many industries including aerospace, marine, wind turbine and civil engineering. There are uncertainties about the long term performance of these composites and how they will perform under cyclic fatigue loading. Fatigue life prediction of composites and composite structures provides a comprehensive review of fatigue damage and fatigue life prediction methodologies for composites and how they can be used in practice.
After an introductory chapter, Part one reviews developments in ways of modelling composite fatigue life. The second part of the book reviews developments in predicting composite fatigue life under different conditions including constant and variable amplitude loading as well as multiaxial and cyclic loading. Part three then describes applications such as fatigue life prediction of bonded joints and wind turbine rotor blades as well as health monitoring of composite structures.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Fatigue life prediction of composites and composite structures is a standard reference for industry and researchers working with composites and those concerned with the long-term performance and fatigue life of composite components and structures.
Key Features
- Examines past, present and future trends associated with fatigue life prediction of composite materials and structures
- Assesses novel computational methods for fatigue life modelling and prediction of composite materials under constant amplitude loading
- Specific chapters investigate fatigue life prediction of wind turbine rotor blades and bonded joints in composite structures
Readership
Industry and researchers working with composites and those concerned with the long-term performance and fatigue life of composite components and structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 27th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699796
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845695255
Reviews
"…one of the most comprehensive and technically rich volumes in the field of polymer composites science and engineering…covers a full spectrum of composites fatigue methods and models and provides up-to-date results that will be useful to scientists, academics, engineers and students in all relevant disciplines of composites science and engineering – especially in aerospace engineering."--The Aeronautical Journal, April 2014
The book presents a comprehensive updated review of FLP methodologies for FRC. The editor deserves credit for organising expert contributions from international authors., Materials World
About the Editors
Anastasios Vassilopoulos Editor
Dr Anastasios P. Vassilopoulos is a Senior Scientist (MER) in the Composite Construction Laboratory (CCLab) at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland. He has an international reputation for his work on fatigue life prediction of composite materials under complex, irregular stress states.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland