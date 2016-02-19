Fatigue Design Procedures
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th Symposium of the International Committee on Aeronautical Fatigue held in Munich, 16–18 June 1965
Description
Fatigue Design Procedures presents the full text of the papers presented at the 4th Symposium of the International Committee on Aeronautical Fatigue held in Munich, Germany on June 16-18, 1965, and summaries of the discussion held about them.
The papers featured in the volume covers different aspects of fatigue design. These include fail-safe design for a jet transport airplane, the weapon systems fatigue certification program of the U.S. Air Force, the role of variable amplitude or constant amplitude tests in design studies, the evaluation of allowable design stress and corresponding fatigue life, and the importance of fatigue design testing.
This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on fatigue design methods.
Table of Contents
Preface
Session Chairmen
German Organizing Committee
Introduction
Fatigue and Fail-Safe Design of a New Jet Transport
Airplane
FAA Fatigue Strength Criteria and Practices
The Airworthiness Approach to Structural Fatigue
The U.S. Air Force Weapon Systems Fatigue Certification Program
Trends in Repeated Loads on Transport Airplanes
Material Selection for Service Reliability
Residual Static Strength of Specimens and Cracked Components
Constant Amplitude or Variable Amplitude Tests as a Basis for Design Studies
Assessment of the Allowable Design Stresses and the Corresponding Fatigue Life
The Development of a Calculation Method for the Fatigue Strength of Lugs, and a Study of Test Results for Lugs of Aluminum
The Value of Full-Scale Fatigue Testing
A Critical Review of Fail-Safe {Damage Tolerance) and Fatigue Design Methods
Comparison of an Aluminum Alloy Structure with Notched Specimens under Program and Random Fatigue Loading Sequences
The Evolution of Structural Fail-Safe Concepts Rotorcraft
Fatigue of Helicoptersâ€”Tests and Calculations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185811