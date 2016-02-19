Fatigue Design Procedures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080116976, 9781483185811

Fatigue Design Procedures

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 4th Symposium of the International Committee on Aeronautical Fatigue held in Munich, 16–18 June 1965

Editors: E. Gassner W. Schütz
eBook ISBN: 9781483185811
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 534
Description

Fatigue Design Procedures presents the full text of the papers presented at the 4th Symposium of the International Committee on Aeronautical Fatigue held in Munich, Germany on June 16-18, 1965, and summaries of the discussion held about them.
The papers featured in the volume covers different aspects of fatigue design. These include fail-safe design for a jet transport airplane, the weapon systems fatigue certification program of the U.S. Air Force, the role of variable amplitude or constant amplitude tests in design studies, the evaluation of allowable design stress and corresponding fatigue life, and the importance of fatigue design testing.
This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on fatigue design methods.

Table of Contents


Preface

Session Chairmen

German Organizing Committee

Introduction

Fatigue and Fail-Safe Design of a New Jet Transport

Airplane

FAA Fatigue Strength Criteria and Practices

The Airworthiness Approach to Structural Fatigue

The U.S. Air Force Weapon Systems Fatigue Certification Program

Trends in Repeated Loads on Transport Airplanes

Material Selection for Service Reliability

Residual Static Strength of Specimens and Cracked Components

Constant Amplitude or Variable Amplitude Tests as a Basis for Design Studies

Assessment of the Allowable Design Stresses and the Corresponding Fatigue Life

The Development of a Calculation Method for the Fatigue Strength of Lugs, and a Study of Test Results for Lugs of Aluminum

The Value of Full-Scale Fatigue Testing

A Critical Review of Fail-Safe {Damage Tolerance) and Fatigue Design Methods

Comparison of an Aluminum Alloy Structure with Notched Specimens under Program and Random Fatigue Loading Sequences

The Evolution of Structural Fail-Safe Concepts Rotorcraft

Fatigue of Helicoptersâ€”Tests and Calculations

Index


Details

No. of pages:
534
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185811

About the Editor

E. Gassner

W. Schütz

