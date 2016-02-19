Fatigue Design Procedures presents the full text of the papers presented at the 4th Symposium of the International Committee on Aeronautical Fatigue held in Munich, Germany on June 16-18, 1965, and summaries of the discussion held about them.

The papers featured in the volume covers different aspects of fatigue design. These include fail-safe design for a jet transport airplane, the weapon systems fatigue certification program of the U.S. Air Force, the role of variable amplitude or constant amplitude tests in design studies, the evaluation of allowable design stress and corresponding fatigue life, and the importance of fatigue design testing.

This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on fatigue design methods.