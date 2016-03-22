Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
1: Introduction to Fatigue of Plastics and Elastomers
- Abstract
- 1.1. Types of Stress
- 1.2. Fatigue Testing
- 1.3. Understanding Fatigue-Testing Data
- 1.4. Fatigue Process
- 1.5. Factors That Affect Fatigue Life
- 1.6. Design Against Fatigue
- 1.7. Summary
2: Introduction to the Tribology of Plastics and Elastomers
- Abstract
- 2.1. Friction
- 2.2. Lubrication
- 2.3. Wear and Erosion
- 2.4. Tribology Testing
- 2.5. Wear-Resistant Additives
- 2.6. Summary
3: Introduction to Plastics and Polymers
- Abstract
- 3.1. Polymerization
- 3.2. Copolymers
- 3.3. Linear, Branched, and Cross-Linked Polymers
- 3.4. Polarity
- 3.5. Unsaturation
- 3.6. Steric Hindrance
- 3.7. Isomers
- 3.8. Intermolecular and Intramolecular Attractions in Polymers
- 3.9. General Classifications
- 3.10. Elastomers
- 3.11. Plastic Compositions
- 3.12. Polymer Nomenclature
4: Styrenic Plastics
- Abstract
- 4.1. Polystyrene
- 4.2. Acrylonitrile–Styrene–Acrylate
- 4.3. Styrene Acrylonitrile
- 4.4. Acrylonitrile–Butadiene–Styrene
- 4.5. Styrenic Blends
- 4.6. Other Styrenic Plastics
5: Polyether Plastics
- Abstract
- 5.1. Acetals—Polyoxymethylene Homopolymer
- 5.2. Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (POM-Co or Acetal Copolymer)
- 5.3. Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Polyphenylene Oxide
6: Polyester Plastics
- Abstract
- 6.1. Polycarbonate
- 6.2. Polybutylene Terephthalate
- 6.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate
- 6.4. Liquid Crystalline Polymers
- 6.5. Polycyclohexylene-Dimethylene Terephthalate
- 6.6. Polyphthalate Carbonate
- 6.7. Polyester Blends and Alloys
7: Polyimide Plastics
- Abstract
- 7.1. Polyetherimide
- 7.2. Polyamide-Imide
- 7.3. Polyimide
- 7.4. Thermoplastic Polyimide
- 7.5. Imide Polymer Blends
8: Polyamide Plastics (Nylons)
- Abstract
- 8.1. Nylon 6 (PA 6)
- 8.2. Nylon 11 (PA 11)
- 8.3. Nylon 12 (PA 12)
- 8.4. Nylon 46 (PA 46)
- 8.5. Nylon 66 (PA 66)
- 8.6. Nylon 610 (PA 610)
- 8.7. Nylon 612 (PA 612)
- 8.8. Nylon 666 or 66/6 (PA 666)
- 8.9. Amorphous Nylon
- 8.10. Polyphthalamide/ High-Performance Polyamide
- 8.11. Polyarylamide
9: Polyolefins and Acrylics
- Abstract
- 9.1. Polyethylene
- 9.2. Cross-Linked Polyethylene
- 9.3. Polypropylene
- 9.4. Ultrahigh-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene
- 9.5. Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride
- 9.6. Polyacrylics
10: Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Abstract
- 10.1. Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers
- 10.2. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers
- 10.3. Thermoplastic Polyether Block Amide Elastomers
- 10.4. Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomer
- 10.5. Other Elastomers
11: Fluoropolymers
- Abstract
- 11.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene
- 11.2. Polyethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene
- 11.3. Polyethylene Tetrafluoroethylene
- 11.4. Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene
- 11.5. Perfluoroalkoxy
- 11.6. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene
- 11.7. Polyvinylidene Fluoride
- 11.8. Polyvinyl Fluoride
12: High-Temperature Polymers
- Abstract
- 12.1. Polyaryletherketones
- 12.2. Polyethersulfone
- 12.3. Polyphenylene Sulfide
- 12.4. Polysulfone
- 12.5. Polybenzimidazole
Description
Part of a series of data-rich handbooks within the Plastics Design Library, Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers provides a comprehensive collection of graphical multipoint data and tabular data covering the fatigue and tribological performance of plastics.
The handbook is structured by grouping together plastics of similar polymer types into ten chapters. Each of these chapters is split into two sections: Fatigue Properties and Tribological Properties, and together they provide a compendium of several hundred graphs and charts, supplying the core data needed by engineers and scientists on a day-to-day basis.
The data for this third edition has been updated to cover upwards of five years since the previous edition was published, and also includes an entirely new chapter covering sustainable and biodegradable polymers. The book also includes an extensive introductory section covering fatigue, what it is and how it is measured; the fundamentals of tribology; polymer chemistry and plastics composition. These chapters also provide readers with a full understanding of the data section, and how to put it to use as a hard-working information tool.
Readership
Materials development researchers, academics and practitioners - material engineers/scientists, plastic part designers, process designers and fabricators and the large polymer manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 22nd March 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442053
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323442015
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA