Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080964508, 9781437778359

Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers

2nd Edition

Authors: Laurence McKeen Laurence McKeen
eBook ISBN: 9781437778359
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080964508
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 10th December 2009
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Introduction to fatigue; Introduction to the Tribology of Plastics and Elastomers; Introduction to Plastics and Polymers; Styrenics; Polyethers; Polyesters; Polyimides; Polyamides;Polyolefins And Acrylics; Thermoplastic Elastomers; Fluoropolymers; High Temperature Plastics; Appendices; Abbreviations; Tradenames; Conversion Factors;

Description

Part of a series of core databooks within the William Andrew Plastics Design Library, Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers provides a comprehensive collection of graphical multipoint data and tabular data covering fatigue and tribology.

The concept of fatigue is very straightforward: if an object is subjected to a stress or deformation, and it is repeated, the object becomes weaker. This weakening of plastic material is called fatigue. Tribology is the science and technology of surfaces in contact with each other and therefore covers friction, lubrication and wear. The reduction of wear and fatigue and the improvement of lubrication are key bottom-line issues for engineers and scientists involved in the plastics industry and product design with plastics.

Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers, 2e, is an update of all that has changed in the world of plastics since the 1st edition appeared nearly 15 years ago, and has been reorganized from a polymer chemistry point of view.

Key Features

    • A hard-working reference tool: part of the daily workflow of engineers and scientists involved in the plastics industry and product design with plastics
    • The reduction of wear and fatigue and the improvement of lubrication are key bottom-line issues
    • The data in this book provide engineers with the tools they need to design for low failure rates

    Laurence McKeen Author

    Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.

    Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA

