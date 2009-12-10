Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to fatigue; Introduction to the Tribology of Plastics and Elastomers; Introduction to Plastics and Polymers; Styrenics; Polyethers; Polyesters; Polyimides; Polyamides;Polyolefins And Acrylics; Thermoplastic Elastomers; Fluoropolymers; High Temperature Plastics; Appendices; Abbreviations; Tradenames; Conversion Factors;
Description
Part of a series of core databooks within the William Andrew Plastics Design Library, Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers provides a comprehensive collection of graphical multipoint data and tabular data covering fatigue and tribology.
The concept of fatigue is very straightforward: if an object is subjected to a stress or deformation, and it is repeated, the object becomes weaker. This weakening of plastic material is called fatigue. Tribology is the science and technology of surfaces in contact with each other and therefore covers friction, lubrication and wear. The reduction of wear and fatigue and the improvement of lubrication are key bottom-line issues for engineers and scientists involved in the plastics industry and product design with plastics.
Fatigue and Tribological Properties of Plastics and Elastomers, 2e, is an update of all that has changed in the world of plastics since the 1st edition appeared nearly 15 years ago, and has been reorganized from a polymer chemistry point of view.
Key Features
- A hard-working reference tool: part of the daily workflow of engineers and scientists involved in the plastics industry and product design with plastics
- The reduction of wear and fatigue and the improvement of lubrication are key bottom-line issues
- The data in this book provide engineers with the tools they need to design for low failure rates
Readership
Details
No. of pages: 312
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 10th December 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778359
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080964508
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA
