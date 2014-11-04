Fatigue and Fracture of Adhesively-Bonded Composite Joints
1st Edition
Description
It is commonly accepted that the majority of engineering failures happen due to fatigue or fracture phenomena. Adhesive bonding is a prevailing joining technique, widely used for critical connections in composite structures. However, the lack of knowledge regarding fatigue and fracture behaviour, and the shortage of tools for credible fatigue design, hinders the potential benefits of adhesively bonded joints. The demand for reliable and safe structures necessitates deep knowledge in this area in order to avoid catastrophic structural failures.
This book reviews recent research in the field of fatigue and fracture of adhesively-bonded composite joints. The first part of the book discusses the experimental investigation of the reliability of adhesively-bonded composite joints, current research on understanding damage mechanisms, fatigue and fracture, durability and ageing as well as implications for design. The second part of the book covers the modelling of bond performance and failure mechanisms in different loading conditions.
Key Features
- A detailed reference work for researchers in aerospace and engineering
- Expert coverage of different adhesively bonded composite joint structures
- An overview of joint failure
Readership
Researchers working in the aerospace industry, mechanical and civil engineering, and also PhD students working in this field.
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Composites Science and Engineering
- Part One. Introduction to fatigue and fracture of adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 1. Investigating the performance of adhesively-bonded composite joints: standards, test protocols, and experimental design
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Standards and test protocols for experimental fatigue and fracture testing of adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 1.3. Standards and test protocols for fatigue and fracture testing of pultruded glass-fiber reinforced polymer-matrix (GFRP) profiles
- 1.4. Standards and test protocols for determining environmental effects in fatigue, fracture, and durability testing
- 1.5. Standards and test protocols for modeling and simulation of fracture and fatigue behavior
- 1.6. Summary and future trends
- 1.7. Sources of further information and advice
- 2. Design of adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Factors affecting joint strength
- 2.3. Methods to increase joint strength
- 2.4. Hybrid joints
- 2.5. Repair techniques
- 2.6. Conclusions
- 3. Understanding fatigue loading conditions in adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Fatigue data
- 3.3. Tensile versus compressive fatigue
- 3.4. Effects of fatigue loading parameters
- 3.5. Future trends
- 3.6. Sources of further information and advice
- Part Two. Fatigue and fracture behaviour of adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 4. Mode I fatigue and fracture behaviour of adhesively-bonded carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) composite joints
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) composite joints
- 4.3. Preparation and testing of CFRP joints in mode I
- 4.4. Fatigue characterization by the S–N approach
- 4.5. Fatigue characterization by the fatigue crack growth (FCG) approach
- 4.6. Fracture modes of CFRP joints in mode I
- 4.7. Conclusions
- 5. Mode I fatigue behaviour and fracture of adhesively-bonded fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composite joints for structural repairs
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Configuration of the bonded joint
- 5.3. Test generalities
- 5.4. Fatigue testing
- 5.5. Effect of waviness in crack growth rate curves
- 5.6. Design and simulation approaches
- 5.7. Conclusions
- 6. Mode I fatigue and fracture behavior of adhesively-bonded pultruded glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) composite joints
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Experimental investigation of adhesively-bonded pultruded glass fiber-reinforced polymer (GFRP) joints
- 6.3. Interpretation of the fatigue/fracture experimental results and discussion
- 6.4. Fracture mechanics data analysis
- 6.5. Fracture mechanics modeling
- 6.6. Conclusions
- 7. Mixed-mode fatigue and fracture behavior of adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Mixed-mode fatigue and fracture experimental investigation
- 7.3. Fatigue and fracture data analysis
- 7.4. Results and discussion
- 7.5. Conclusions
- 8. Fatigue and fracture behavior of adhesively-bonded composite structural joints
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Experimental investigation of adhesively-bonded structural joints – experimental program description
- 8.3. Interpretation of quasi-static and fatigue/fracture experimental data
- 8.4. Analysis of the fracture mechanics measurements
- 8.5. Conclusions
- 9. Block and variable amplitude fatigue and fracture behavior of adhesively-bonded composite structural joints
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Experimental investigation of the block and variable amplitude fatigue behavior of adhesively-bonded joints
- 9.3. Experimental results and discussion of the effect of loading
- 9.4. Conclusions
- 10. Durability and residual strength of adhesively-bonded composite joints: the case of F/A-18 A–D wing root stepped-lap joint
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Bonded joint applications in F/A-18
- 10.3. Stress analysis of stepped-lap joints
- 10.4. End-of-life residual strength evaluation of wing root stepped-lap joint
- 10.5. Remaining life after fleet service
- 10.6. Inner-wing full-scale fatigue test
- 10.7. Conclusions
- Part Three. Modelling fatigue and fracture behaviour
- 11. Simulating mode I fatigue crack propagation in adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Finite element (FE) modelling
- 11.3. Fracture mechanics (FM) approach
- 11.4. Cohesive zone model (CZM) approach
- 11.5. Mixed CZM and FM approach
- 11.6. Conclusions
- 12. Simulating the effect of fiber bridging and asymmetry on the fracture behavior of adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Experimental investigation of asymmetry and fiber-bridging effects
- 12.3. Finite element modeling
- 12.4. Results and discussion of asymmetry and fiber-bridging effects
- 12.5. Conclusions
- 13. Simulating the mixed-mode fatigue delamination/debonding in adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 13.1. Introduction to the simulation of fatigue delamination/debonding
- 13.2. Cohesive zone and virtual crack closure technique (VCCT) model formulation
- 13.3. Comparison of cohesive zone and VCCT on fatigue delamination/debonding
- 13.4. Conclusions
- 14. Predicting the fatigue life of adhesively-bonded composite joints under mode I fracture conditions
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Characterization of fatigue in bonded joints
- 14.3. Analytical approach to fatigue life prediction of adhesively-bonded joints
- 14.4. Finite element analysis approach to fatigue life prediction of adhesively-bonded joints
- 14.5. Validation of the finite element approach
- 14.6. Conclusions
- 15. Predicting the fatigue life of adhesively-bonded composite joints under mixed-mode fracture conditions
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Diverse approaches to modeling fatigue life of composite materials
- 15.3. Various cohesive zone models for cyclic delamination
- 15.4. Cohesive zone model for cyclic delamination incorporating the Paris fatigue law
- 15.5. Cohesive zone model for cyclic delamination incorporating the Paris fatigue law and a mixed-mode cohesive area
- 15.6. Modeling cyclic mixed-mode delamination using the developed cohesive zone technique
- 15.7. Conclusions and future trends
- 16. Predicting the fatigue life of adhesively-bonded structural composite joints
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. S–N formulations for composites and adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 16.3. Comparison of existing fatigue models
- 16.4. Discussion on the S–N formulations
- 16.5. Constant life diagram (CLD) formulations for composites and adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 16.6. Comparison of existing constant life diagram (CLD) formulations
- 16.7. Conclusions
- 17. Developing an integrated structural health monitoring and damage prognosis (SHM-DP) framework for predicting the fatigue life of adhesively-bonded composite joints
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Proposed reliability-based structural health monitoring and damage prognosis (SHM-DP) framework for fatigue damage prognosis
- 17.3. Recursive Bayesian characterization of the current state of damage
- 17.4. Probabilistic load hazard analysis
- 17.5. Probabilistic mechanics-based debonding evolution analysis
- 17.6. Probabilistic characterization of global system performance
- 17.7. Damage prognosis analysis
- 17.8. Effectiveness of proposed methodology in predicting the remaining time to failure
- 17.9. Future trends
- 17.10. Conclusions, recommendations, and additional sources of information
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 4th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098122
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857098061
About the Editor
Anastasios Vassilopoulos
Dr Anastasios P. Vassilopoulos is a Senior Scientist (MER) in the Composite Construction Laboratory (CCLab) at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland. He has an international reputation for his work on fatigue life prediction of composite materials under complex, irregular stress states.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland