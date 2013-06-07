Fatigue, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749126, 9781455747320

Fatigue, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 8-2

1st Edition

Authors: Max Hirshkowitz Amir Sharafkhaneh
eBook ISBN: 9781455747320
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749126
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th June 2013
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Guest Edited by Max Hirshkowitz, PhD, D ABSM, will focus on Fatigue, with article topics including: Fatigue, Sleepiness, and Safety; Assessment, and Methodology; Fatigue and Neurological Disorders; Cardiopulmonary Disorders and Fatigue; Cancer and Fatigue; Psychiatric Disorders and Fatigue; Organ Transplantation and Fatigue; Fatigue in Other Medical Disorders; Sleep Disorders and Fatigue; The Pharmacology of Fatigue and Sleepiness; and Fatigue Management Strategies.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455747320
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749126

About the Authors

Max Hirshkowitz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University

Amir Sharafkhaneh Author

