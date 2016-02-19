Fate of Pesticides in Large Animals
1st Edition
Description
Fate of Pesticides in Large Animals covers the proceedings of the 1976 Fate of Pesticides in Large Animals symposium. The symposium is held at the Centennial Meeting of American Chemical Society and sponsored by the Pesticide Chemistry Division of the ACS. It aims to focus on the fate of pesticides in large animals and to assemble a thesis on the subject covering its theoretical and practical significance.
In this book, large animals are particularly considered, because they often metabolize chemicals differently than small laboratory rodents. These differences may prove a basis for the development of concepts pertinent to the phenomenon of selective toxicity. This book is divided into three sections encompassing 14 chapters. The first section delineates the rationale of the symposium and presents topics applicable to all facets of large animal metabolism. The second section focuses on comparative metabolism of selected groups of pesticides, including phenoxy herbicides, insect growth regulators, fungicides, and halogenated hydrocarbons. The third section deals with specific compounds and/or specific large animal species. It includes mirex, chlordane, dieldrin, and polychlorinated biphenyls; p,p'-DDT and p,p'-DDE in pig; phenyl N,N'-dimethylphosphorodiamidate; croneton; and Vacor rodenticide.
This book is an invaluable resource for chemists, biochemists, researchers, and toxicologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Toxicological Significance of Large Animal Metabolism Studies with Pesticides
Techniques and Procedures Used to Study the Metabolism of Pesticides in Large Animals
Metabolism Studies of Pesticides in Large Animals: A General Discussion on Regulatory Considerations
Comparative Metabolism of Phenoxy Herbicides in Animals
Comparative Metabolism and an Experimental Approach for Study of Liver Oxidase Induction in Primates
Metabolism of Insect Growth Regulators in Animals
Comparative Metabolism of Selected Fungicides
The Kinetics of Halogenated Hydrocarbon Retention and Elimination in Dairy Cattle
The Metabolism of p,p'-DDT and p,p'-DDE in the Pig
Mirex, Chlordane, Dieldrin, DDT, and PCB's: Metabolites and Photoisomers in L. Ontario Herring Gulls
DDT Metabolism in Pennsylvania White-Tail Deer
The Fate of Phenyl N/N'-Dimethylphosphorodiamidate in Animals
Metabolism of Croneton (2-Ethylthiomethylphenyl N-Methylcarbamate) in Large Animals
The Identification of p-Nitroaniline as a Metabolite of the Rodenticide Vacor in Human Liver
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157780