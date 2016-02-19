Fate and Effects of Sediment-Bound Chemicals in Aquatic Systems presents the proceedings of the Sixth Pellston Workshop, held in Florissant, Colorado on August 12–17, 1984. This book presents the development of scientific inquiry of hazards to the aquatic environment.

Organized into 27 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of water quality significance of sediment-associated contaminants to aquatic life. This text then addresses the topic of the role of suspended and settled sediments in regulating the effects of chemicals in the aquatic environment. Other chapters consider the nature and extent of partitioning and bioavailability, which are key elements in research efforts toward assessing the effects of sediments on water quality. This book discusses as well the regulatory and management strategies for chemicals entering public water supplies. The final chapter deals with conclusions and recommendations identified during the workshop.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists and environmental scientists.