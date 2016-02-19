Fate and Effects of Sediment-Bound Chemicals in Aquatic Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth Pellston Workshop, Florissant, Colorado, August 12-17, 1984
Fate and Effects of Sediment-Bound Chemicals in Aquatic Systems presents the proceedings of the Sixth Pellston Workshop, held in Florissant, Colorado on August 12–17, 1984. This book presents the development of scientific inquiry of hazards to the aquatic environment.
Organized into 27 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of water quality significance of sediment-associated contaminants to aquatic life. This text then addresses the topic of the role of suspended and settled sediments in regulating the effects of chemicals in the aquatic environment. Other chapters consider the nature and extent of partitioning and bioavailability, which are key elements in research efforts toward assessing the effects of sediments on water quality. This book discusses as well the regulatory and management strategies for chemicals entering public water supplies. The final chapter deals with conclusions and recommendations identified during the workshop.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists and environmental scientists.
Table of Contents
Introduction to the SETAC Special Publications Series
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Session 1. Background and Perspectives
1. Water Quality Significance of Contaminants Associated with Sediments: An Overview
2. Information Needs Related to Toxic Chemicals Bound to Sediments—A Regulatory Perspective
3. The National Dredging Program in Relationship to the Excavation of Suspended and Settled Sediments
4. A Chemical Industry's Perspective on Issues Related to Chemicals Bound to Sediments
5. Synopsis of Discussion Session 1. Perspectives and Needs in the Hazard Assessment of Sediment-Bound Chemicals
Session 2. Environmental Fate and Compartmentalization
6. The Transport of Sediments in Aquatic Systems
7. Pollutant Sorption: Relationship to Bioavailability
8. Factors Influencing the Sorption of Metals
9. Factors to Consider in Conducting Laboratory Sorption/Desorption Tests
10. Assessing the Biodegradation of Sediment Associated Chemicals
11. Synopsis of Discussion Session 2. Environmental Fate and Compartmentalization
Session 3. Biological Effects and Ecotoxicology of Sediment-Associated Chemicals
12. Predicting Bioaccumulation: Development of a Simple Partitioning Model for Use as a Screening Tool for Regulating Ocean Disposal of Wastes
13. The Application of a Hazard Assessment Strategy to Sediment Testing: Issues and Case Study
14. Toxicological Methods for Determining the Effects of Contaminated Sediment on Marine Organisms
15. Toxicity of Sediment-Associated Metals to Freshwater Organisms: Biomonitoring Procedures
16. Bioavailability of Neutral Lipophilic Organic Chemicals Contained in Sediments: A Review
17. Bioavailability of Sediment-Bound Chemicals to Aquatic Organisms—Some Theory, Evidence and Research Needs
18. Synopsis of Discussion Session 3. Biological Effects, Bioaccumulation, and Ecotoxicology of Sediment-Associated Chemicals
Session 4. Case Studies
19. Interactions of Spilled Oil with Suspended Materials and Sediments in Aquatic Systems
20. Overview of the Influence of Dredging and Dredged Material Disposal on the Fate and Effects of Sediment-Associated Chemicals
21. Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons in the Elizabeth River, Virginia
22. Synopsis of Discussion Session 4. Sediment-Associated Chemicals in the Aquatic Environment: Case Studies
Session 5. Regulatory Implications
23. Establishing Sediment Criteria for Chemicals—Regulatory Perspective
24. Establishing Sediment Criteria for Chemicals—Industrial Perspectives
25. The Use of the Equilibrium Partitioning Approach in Determining Safe Levels of Contaminants in Marine Sediments
26. Synopsis of Discussion Session 5. Regulatory Implications of Contaminants Associated with Sediments
Workshop Summary
Workshop Summary, Conclusions, and Recommendations
Index
