Fate and Effects of Sediment-Bound Chemicals in Aquatic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080348667, 9781483148120

Fate and Effects of Sediment-Bound Chemicals in Aquatic Systems

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Sixth Pellston Workshop, Florissant, Colorado, August 12-17, 1984

Editors: Kenneth L. Dickson Alan W. Maki William A. Brungs
eBook ISBN: 9781483148120
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 476
Description

Fate and Effects of Sediment-Bound Chemicals in Aquatic Systems presents the proceedings of the Sixth Pellston Workshop, held in Florissant, Colorado on August 12–17, 1984. This book presents the development of scientific inquiry of hazards to the aquatic environment.

Organized into 27 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of water quality significance of sediment-associated contaminants to aquatic life. This text then addresses the topic of the role of suspended and settled sediments in regulating the effects of chemicals in the aquatic environment. Other chapters consider the nature and extent of partitioning and bioavailability, which are key elements in research efforts toward assessing the effects of sediments on water quality. This book discusses as well the regulatory and management strategies for chemicals entering public water supplies. The final chapter deals with conclusions and recommendations identified during the workshop.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists and environmental scientists.

Table of Contents


Introduction to the SETAC Special Publications Series

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Session 1. Background and Perspectives

1. Water Quality Significance of Contaminants Associated with Sediments: An Overview

2. Information Needs Related to Toxic Chemicals Bound to Sediments—A Regulatory Perspective

3. The National Dredging Program in Relationship to the Excavation of Suspended and Settled Sediments

4. A Chemical Industry's Perspective on Issues Related to Chemicals Bound to Sediments

5. Synopsis of Discussion Session 1. Perspectives and Needs in the Hazard Assessment of Sediment-Bound Chemicals

Session 2. Environmental Fate and Compartmentalization

6. The Transport of Sediments in Aquatic Systems

7. Pollutant Sorption: Relationship to Bioavailability

8. Factors Influencing the Sorption of Metals

9. Factors to Consider in Conducting Laboratory Sorption/Desorption Tests

10. Assessing the Biodegradation of Sediment Associated Chemicals

11. Synopsis of Discussion Session 2. Environmental Fate and Compartmentalization

Session 3. Biological Effects and Ecotoxicology of Sediment-Associated Chemicals

12. Predicting Bioaccumulation: Development of a Simple Partitioning Model for Use as a Screening Tool for Regulating Ocean Disposal of Wastes

13. The Application of a Hazard Assessment Strategy to Sediment Testing: Issues and Case Study

14. Toxicological Methods for Determining the Effects of Contaminated Sediment on Marine Organisms

15. Toxicity of Sediment-Associated Metals to Freshwater Organisms: Biomonitoring Procedures

16. Bioavailability of Neutral Lipophilic Organic Chemicals Contained in Sediments: A Review

17. Bioavailability of Sediment-Bound Chemicals to Aquatic Organisms—Some Theory, Evidence and Research Needs

18. Synopsis of Discussion Session 3. Biological Effects, Bioaccumulation, and Ecotoxicology of Sediment-Associated Chemicals

Session 4. Case Studies

19. Interactions of Spilled Oil with Suspended Materials and Sediments in Aquatic Systems

20. Overview of the Influence of Dredging and Dredged Material Disposal on the Fate and Effects of Sediment-Associated Chemicals

21. Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons in the Elizabeth River, Virginia

22. Synopsis of Discussion Session 4. Sediment-Associated Chemicals in the Aquatic Environment: Case Studies

Session 5. Regulatory Implications

23. Establishing Sediment Criteria for Chemicals—Regulatory Perspective

24. Establishing Sediment Criteria for Chemicals—Industrial Perspectives

25. The Use of the Equilibrium Partitioning Approach in Determining Safe Levels of Contaminants in Marine Sediments

26. Synopsis of Discussion Session 5. Regulatory Implications of Contaminants Associated with Sediments

Workshop Summary

Workshop Summary, Conclusions, and Recommendations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148120

About the Editor

Kenneth L. Dickson

Alan W. Maki

William A. Brungs

