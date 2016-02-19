Fatal Civil Aircraft Accidents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723602538, 9781483193311

Fatal Civil Aircraft Accidents

1st Edition

Their Medical and Pathological Investigation

Authors: Peter J. Stevens
eBook ISBN: 9781483193311
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 218
Description

Fatal Civil Aircraft Accidents: Their Medical and Pathological Investigation focuses on relevant literature and discussions of the impact of medical and pathological investigation on fatal flying accidents.

The publication first elaborates on public transport accidents, natural disease in the operating crew, impaired efficiency of a pilot due to intoxication, and non-medical cause for an accident. Topics include carbon monoxide intoxication, drugs, natural disease as a contributory cause for an accident, and natural disease as the primary cause for an accident. The book then takes a look at pathological evidence of events prior to an accident, reconstruction of events at impact and immediately after an accident, and natural disease in the pilots.

The book ponders on glider accidents, natural disease in glider pilots, reconstruction of events during an accident, survival and safety equipment, and medical standards for glider pilots. The manuscript also examines fatal airliner accident as an example of mass disaster, official bodies and groups concerned with the investigation of an accident, identification of the bodies of the dead, and certification of death and disposal of the deceased.

The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the medical and pathological investigation of aircraft accidents.

Table of Contents


Page

Preface

Foreword

1. General Introduction

Accidents: Epidemiological Aspects

History of Civil Aircraft Accident Investigation in Britain

Establishment of a Royal Air Force Department of Aviation Pathology

Aviation Pathology in other Countries

Section I Public Transport Accidents

2. Introduction

Accident Trends

The Case Material

The Aims of the Pathologist's Investigation

3. Natural Disease in the Operating Crew

I—As a Main Cause for an Accident

II—Natural Disease as a Contributory Cause for an Accident

The Incidence of Natural Disease in Airline Pilots

4. Impaired Efficiency of a Pilot Due to Intoxication

Alcohol

Drugs

Carbon Monoxide Intoxication

5. A Non-Medical Cause for an Accident

Sabotage

6. Pathological Evidence of Events Prior to an Accident

7. Reconstruction of Events at Impact and Immediately After an Accident

Survival and Escape

Safety Equipment

8. General Conclusions

Section II Light Aircraft Accidents

9. Introduction

Accident Trends

The Case Material

The Aims of the Pathologist's Investigation

10. Natural Disease in the Pilots

Coronary Artery Disease

Other Conditions

Suicide

The Incidence of Accidents Caused by Natural Disease

The Incidence of Natural Disease in Private Pilots

Conclusions

11. Impaired Efficiency of the Pilot Due to Intoxication

Alcohol

Drugs

Carbon Monoxide Intoxication

12. Reconstruction of Events at Impact

Safety and Survival

Analysis of Survival Aspects

13. General Conclusions

Section III Glider Accidents

14. Introduction

History of the Sport of Gliding

Glider Accident Trends

Case Material

15. Natural Disease in Glider Pilots

16. Reconstruction of Events During an Accident

The Cause of a Structural Failure

A Failed Attempt to Escape in Flight

17. Survival and Safety Equipment

18. General Discussion

Medical Standards for Glider Pilots

Section IV The Fatal Airliner Accident as an Example of Mass Disaster: Medicolegal Aspects and the Organization of the Investigation

19. Introduction

The Major Aircraft Accident in Perspective

20. The Various Authorities, Official Bodies, and Groups Concerned with the Investigation of an Accident

The International Civil Aviation Organization

The National Commission of Inquiry

The Local Legal Authority's Inquiry

The Police and the Initial Rescue Operations

Local Pathologists and their Facilities

The Relatives of the Deceased

The Airline

Illustrative Case Histories

Discussion

21. The Identification of the Bodies of the Dead—I

General Comments

Visual Identification

Personal Property

Radiography

Finger-Prints

Serology

22. The Identification of the Dead—II

Dental Evidence

23. The Identification of the Dead—III

Process of Identification by Exclusion

The Count of the Bodies Recovered

The Organization of an Information Service

Miscellaneous Techniques in the Work of Identification

24. Certification Of Death And The Disposal Of The Deceased

25. Final Conclusions

Appendix

Gliding Detailed Statistics, 1950-68

References

Index

