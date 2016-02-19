Fatal Civil Aircraft Accidents
1st Edition
Their Medical and Pathological Investigation
Description
Fatal Civil Aircraft Accidents: Their Medical and Pathological Investigation focuses on relevant literature and discussions of the impact of medical and pathological investigation on fatal flying accidents.
The publication first elaborates on public transport accidents, natural disease in the operating crew, impaired efficiency of a pilot due to intoxication, and non-medical cause for an accident. Topics include carbon monoxide intoxication, drugs, natural disease as a contributory cause for an accident, and natural disease as the primary cause for an accident. The book then takes a look at pathological evidence of events prior to an accident, reconstruction of events at impact and immediately after an accident, and natural disease in the pilots.
The book ponders on glider accidents, natural disease in glider pilots, reconstruction of events during an accident, survival and safety equipment, and medical standards for glider pilots. The manuscript also examines fatal airliner accident as an example of mass disaster, official bodies and groups concerned with the investigation of an accident, identification of the bodies of the dead, and certification of death and disposal of the deceased.
The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the medical and pathological investigation of aircraft accidents.
Table of Contents
Page
Preface
Foreword
1. General Introduction
Accidents: Epidemiological Aspects
History of Civil Aircraft Accident Investigation in Britain
Establishment of a Royal Air Force Department of Aviation Pathology
Aviation Pathology in other Countries
Section I Public Transport Accidents
2. Introduction
Accident Trends
The Case Material
The Aims of the Pathologist's Investigation
3. Natural Disease in the Operating Crew
I—As a Main Cause for an Accident
II—Natural Disease as a Contributory Cause for an Accident
The Incidence of Natural Disease in Airline Pilots
4. Impaired Efficiency of a Pilot Due to Intoxication
Alcohol
Drugs
Carbon Monoxide Intoxication
5. A Non-Medical Cause for an Accident
Sabotage
6. Pathological Evidence of Events Prior to an Accident
7. Reconstruction of Events at Impact and Immediately After an Accident
Survival and Escape
Safety Equipment
8. General Conclusions
Section II Light Aircraft Accidents
9. Introduction
Accident Trends
The Case Material
The Aims of the Pathologist's Investigation
10. Natural Disease in the Pilots
Coronary Artery Disease
Other Conditions
Suicide
The Incidence of Accidents Caused by Natural Disease
The Incidence of Natural Disease in Private Pilots
Conclusions
11. Impaired Efficiency of the Pilot Due to Intoxication
Alcohol
Drugs
Carbon Monoxide Intoxication
12. Reconstruction of Events at Impact
Safety and Survival
Analysis of Survival Aspects
13. General Conclusions
Section III Glider Accidents
14. Introduction
History of the Sport of Gliding
Glider Accident Trends
Case Material
15. Natural Disease in Glider Pilots
16. Reconstruction of Events During an Accident
The Cause of a Structural Failure
A Failed Attempt to Escape in Flight
17. Survival and Safety Equipment
18. General Discussion
Medical Standards for Glider Pilots
Section IV The Fatal Airliner Accident as an Example of Mass Disaster: Medicolegal Aspects and the Organization of the Investigation
19. Introduction
The Major Aircraft Accident in Perspective
20. The Various Authorities, Official Bodies, and Groups Concerned with the Investigation of an Accident
The International Civil Aviation Organization
The National Commission of Inquiry
The Local Legal Authority's Inquiry
The Police and the Initial Rescue Operations
Local Pathologists and their Facilities
The Relatives of the Deceased
The Airline
Illustrative Case Histories
Discussion
21. The Identification of the Bodies of the Dead—I
General Comments
Visual Identification
Personal Property
Radiography
Finger-Prints
Serology
22. The Identification of the Dead—II
Dental Evidence
23. The Identification of the Dead—III
Process of Identification by Exclusion
The Count of the Bodies Recovered
The Organization of an Information Service
Miscellaneous Techniques in the Work of Identification
24. Certification Of Death And The Disposal Of The Deceased
25. Final Conclusions
Appendix
Gliding Detailed Statistics, 1950-68
References
Index
Details
