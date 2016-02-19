Fatal Civil Aircraft Accidents: Their Medical and Pathological Investigation focuses on relevant literature and discussions of the impact of medical and pathological investigation on fatal flying accidents.

The publication first elaborates on public transport accidents, natural disease in the operating crew, impaired efficiency of a pilot due to intoxication, and non-medical cause for an accident. Topics include carbon monoxide intoxication, drugs, natural disease as a contributory cause for an accident, and natural disease as the primary cause for an accident. The book then takes a look at pathological evidence of events prior to an accident, reconstruction of events at impact and immediately after an accident, and natural disease in the pilots.

The book ponders on glider accidents, natural disease in glider pilots, reconstruction of events during an accident, survival and safety equipment, and medical standards for glider pilots. The manuscript also examines fatal airliner accident as an example of mass disaster, official bodies and groups concerned with the investigation of an accident, identification of the bodies of the dead, and certification of death and disposal of the deceased.

The text is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the medical and pathological investigation of aircraft accidents.