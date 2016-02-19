Fast Transforms Algorithms, Analyses, Applications
1st Edition
Description
This book has grown from notes used by the authors to instruct fast transform classes. One class was sponsored by the Training Department of Rockwell International, and another was sponsored by the Department of Electrical Engineering of The University of Texas at Arlington. Some of the material was also used in a short course sponsored by the University of Southern California. The authors are indebted to their students for motivating the writing of this book and for suggestions to improve it.
Readership
For advanced undergraduate or beginning graduate students and for practicing engineers and scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledgments. List of Acronyms. Notation. Introduction. Fourier Series and Fourier Transform. Discrete Fourier Transforms. Fast Fourier Transform Algorithms. FFT Algorithms That Reduce Multiplications. DFT Filter Shapes and Shaping. Spectral Analysis Using the FFT. Walsh-Hadamard Transforms. The Generalized Transform. Discrete Orthogonal Transforms. Number Theoretic Transforms. Appendix. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 9th March 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918068
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122370809
About the Author
Douglas Elliott
Affiliations and Expertise
Rockwell International Corporation
K. Rao
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Electrical Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington