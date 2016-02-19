Fast Transforms Algorithms, Analyses, Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122370809, 9780080918068

Fast Transforms Algorithms, Analyses, Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Douglas Elliott K. Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780080918068
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122370809
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th March 1983
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
27900.00
23715.00
305.00
259.25
325.00
276.25
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
305.00
259.25
305.00
259.25
27900.00
23715.00
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book has grown from notes used by the authors to instruct fast transform classes. One class was sponsored by the Training Department of Rockwell International, and another was sponsored by the Department of Electrical Engineering of The University of Texas at Arlington. Some of the material was also used in a short course sponsored by the University of Southern California. The authors are indebted to their students for motivating the writing of this book and for suggestions to improve it.

Readership

For advanced undergraduate or beginning graduate students and for practicing engineers and scientists.

Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgments. List of Acronyms. Notation. Introduction. Fourier Series and Fourier Transform. Discrete Fourier Transforms. Fast Fourier Transform Algorithms. FFT Algorithms That Reduce Multiplications. DFT Filter Shapes and Shaping. Spectral Analysis Using the FFT. Walsh-Hadamard Transforms. The Generalized Transform. Discrete Orthogonal Transforms. Number Theoretic Transforms. Appendix. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918068
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122370809

About the Author

Douglas Elliott

Affiliations and Expertise

Rockwell International Corporation

K. Rao

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Electrical Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.