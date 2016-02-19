Fast Pulsed and Burst Reactors: A Comprehensive Account of the Physics of both Single Burst and Repetitively Pulsed Reactors discusses the physical principles involved in the operation of fast burst and periodic pulsed reactors. The text first covers the concerns in fast burst reactors, such as the kinetics and the effects of thermal shock. Next, the book deals with periodic burst reactions, which include the neutronics theory, reactivity modulation, and fluctuations. The text also talks about the principles and problems of control and safety of periodic pulsed reactors. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in the operation of nuclear power plant, such as nuclear engineers. The text will also benefit scientists involved in nuclear research.

Chapter 1. Fast Burst Reactors (FBR)

1.1. Operating Principles of FBR

1.2. The SPR-II Reactor

1.3. The VIPER Reactor

Chapter 2. Kinetics of Fast Burst Reactors

2.1. Pulse Quenching Without Inertial Effects; Strong Neutron Source (Sτ >> 1)

2.2. Burst Fluctuations of Fbr With a Weak Source (Sτ << 1)

2.3. Power Burst, Taking Account of The Mechanical Inertia of the Reactor; Experimental Data

2.4. Effect of Reflectors and Moderators on the Burst Parameters

2.5. Delayed Neutrons and the Tail of the Burst

Chapter 3. Effects of Thermal Shock in Fast Neutron Pulsed Reactors

3.1. Qualitative Consideration of Thermal Shock Phenomena. Methods of Analysis

3.2. One-Dimensional Analysis of Some Simple Shapes

3.3. Analytical Calculation of Inertial Stresses in the Structural Components of a Pulsed Reactor

3.4. Numerical Solutions of the Dynamic Equations of Thermoelasticity

3.5. Comparison of Calculated and Experimental Data on Thermal Shock

3.6. The Strength of the Reactor Components under Thermal Shock Conditions

Chapter 4. Periodic Pulsed Reactors (PPR)

4.1. Operating Principles and Special Features of PPR

4.2. IBR And IBR-30 Reactors

4.3. IBR-2 Reactor

4.4. Other Ppr and Projects

Chapter 5. Neutronics Theory of Periodic Pulsed Reactors

5.1. Equilibrium Regime of Steady-State Operation of PPR (Statics)

5.2. Nonequilibrium Operation Of PPR (Kinetics)

5.3. Neutron Multiplication Factor in the Pulse

5.4. Detailed Calculation of a PPR Power Pulse in The One-Point Kinetics Model

5.5. Applicability of the One-Point Kinetics Model to the Calculation of PPR; Other Space-Energy Kinetics Models

5.6. Power Pulse in a Subcritical Reactor

Chapter 6. Reactivity Modulation in Periodic Pulsed Reactors (PPR)

6.1. General Description of Reactivity Modulators

6.2. Parabolic Coefficient and Reactivity Swing

6.3. Calculation of the Parabolic Coefficient of Reactivity by the Monte-Carlo Method

6.4. Secondary Power Pulses. Choice of Frequency of Rotation of the Auxiliary Reactivity Modulator (ARM)

6.5. Some Special Types of Reactivity Modulation

Chapter 7. Fluctuations in a Periodic Pulsed Reactor

7.1. Stochastic Burst Fluctuations

7.2. Burst Fluctuations, Caused by Reactivity Oscillations (Without Taking Account of Feedback)

7.3. Power Fluctuations in the Presence of Feedback (Fluctuations at a High Average Power Level)

Chapter 8. Principles and Problems of Control and Safety of PPR

8.1. Startup of PPR

8.2. Power Control

8.3. Principles of Safeguarding PPR and Controlling Parameters

Chapter 9. Boosters

9.1. Elementary Neutron Kinetics of a Booster

9.2. Optimum Booster Operating Mode

9.3. Neutron Sources for Boosters — Targets and Injectors

Chapter 10. Pulsed Reactors — Facilities for Physics Research

10.1. The Application of Fast Burst Reactors (FBR)

10.2. The Use of PPR and Pulsed Boosters

10.3. Optimization of a Pulsed Reactor for the Purpose of Neutron Spectrometry

10.4. Future Generation of Pulsed Reactors and Boosters

