Fast Breeder Reactors
1st Edition
Proceedings of the London Conference on Fast Breeder Reactors Organized by the British Nuclear Energy Society 17Th–19Th May 1966
Editors: P. V. Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781483161341
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 960
Description
Fast Breeder Reactors presents the proceedings of the London Conference on Fast Breeder Reactors organized by the British Nuclear Energy Society on May 17-19, 1966.
The book covers topics about the place of the fast breeder reactor in the energy programs (including fuel cycles), operating experience with fast reactors; the design of fast reactor prototypes and power reactors (including advanced concepts with coolants other than sodium); fast reactor physics; and fuel technology. The text also describes topics about sodium technology and engineering of fast reactors and provides definitions of fast reactor breeding and inventory. Civil engineers will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Opening Address
Session 1. The Place of the Fast Breeder Reactor in the Energy Programs (including Fuel Cycles)
The Place of the Fast Reactor in the United Kingdom Nuclear Program
A Review of Fast Reactor Development in the Euratom Community
The Place of Fast Reactors in the French Nuclear Program
Fast Breeder Reactor Program in the United States
The Place of the Fast Breeder Reactor in the Reactor Development Program in Japan
Design and Evaluation of a Steam Cooled Fast Breeder Reactor of 1000 MW(e)
Present and Future Types of Fast Breeder Reactors
Discussion
Session 2. Operating Experience with Fast Reactors
EBR-II Initial Operation—Highlights
A Review of the Operation of the Dounreay Fast Reactor
Experience Gained from the Operation of the BR-5 Reactor, 1964-5
Recent Operating Experience at the Enrico Fermi Atomic Power Plant
Discussion
Session 3. The Design of Fast Reactor Prototypes and Power Reactors (including Advanced Concepts with Coolants other than Sodium)
The BN-350 and BOR Fast Reactors
Fast Reactor Development in the United States
Design of the Prototype Fast Reactor
Design Studies of Fast Reactors in France
1000 MW(e) Sodium Cooled Fast Breeder Reactor Studies
Large Commercial Sodium Cooled Fast Reactors
Discussion
Session 4A. Fast Reactor Physics, Part 1
The U.S. Experimental Program for Fast Reactor Physics
Fast Breeder Doppler Effect Investigations in Israel
Experimental and Theoretical Investigations on the Physics of Fast Reactors
Recent Theoretical Work in the United States on Fast Reactor Physics
Theoretical and Experimental Work on the Physics of Fast Reactors
Discussion
Session 4B. Fuel Technology
Design and Development of Fuel and Fuel Elements for a Prototype Fast Reactor
Some Results of the Development of a Fast Reactor Fuel Element
Technology of Sodium Cooled Fast Reactor Fuels in the U.S.
The Irradiation Behaviour of Plutonium-bearing Ceramic Fuel Pins
Discussion
Session 5A. Fast Reactor Physics, Part 2
Physics, Kinetics, and Shielding of Fast Breeder Reactors—Survey of Recent Work Done in France
Some Physics Studies in Support of PFR Design
Theoretical and Experimental Works on Fast Reactor Physics in Japan
The Calculation of Large Fast Reactors
Control and Instrumentation of the Prototype Fast Reactor
Discussion
Session 5B. Sodium Technology and Engineering of Fast Reactors
Sodium Technology and Equipment of the BN-350 Installation
Sodium Technology in Japan
Problems in the Selection and Utilization of Materials in Sodium Cooled Fast Reactors
United States Sodium Components Program
Engineering Development for Sodium Systems
Engineering Components for a Sodium Cooled Fast Power Reactor
Discussion
Concluding Session
Appendix
Name Index
About the Editor
P. V. Evans
