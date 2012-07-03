Fast and Effective Embedded Systems Design
1st Edition
Applying the ARM mbed
Description
Fast and Effective Embedded Systems Design is a fast-moving introduction to embedded system design, applying the innovative ARM mbed and its web-based development environment. Each chapter introduces a major topic in embedded systems, and proceeds as a series of practical experiments, adopting a "learning through doing" strategy. Minimal background knowledge is needed. C/C++ programming is applied, with a step-by-step approach which allows the novice to get coding quickly. Once the basics are covered, the book progresses to some "hot" embedded issues – intelligent instrumentation, networked systems, closed loop control, and digital signal processing.
Written by two experts in the field, this book reflects on the experimental results, develops and matches theory to practice, evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of the technology or technique introduced, and considers applications and the wider context. Numerous exercises and end of chapter questions are included.
Key Features
- A hands-on introduction to the field of embedded systems, with a focus on fast prototyping
- Key embedded system concepts covered through simple and effective experimentation
- Amazing breadth of coverage, from simple digital i/o, to advanced networking and control
- Applies the most accessible tools available in the embedded world
- Supported by mbed and book web sites, containing FAQs and all code examples
- Deep insights into ARM technology, and aspects of microcontroller architecture
- Instructor support available, including power point slides, and solutions to questions and exercises
Readership
Embedded systems engineers, undergraduates and graduates developing embedded applications
Table of Contents
Please visit the Companion
Introduction
Acknowledgments
PART I: Essentials of Embedded Systems, using the mbed
Chapter 1. Embedded Systems, Microcontrollers and ARM
1.1 Introducing Embedded Systems
1.2 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers
1.3 Development Processes in Embedded Systems
1.4 The World of ARM
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Introducing the mbed
2.1 Introducing the mbed
2.2 Getting Started with the mbed: A Tutorial
2.3 The Development Environment
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Digital Input and Output
3.1 Starting to Program
3.2 Voltages as Logic Values
3.3 Digital Output on the mbed
3.4 Using Digital Inputs
3.5 Interfacing Simple Opto Devices
3.6 Switching Larger DC Loads
3.7 Mini-Project: Letter Counter
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Analog Output
4.1 Introducing Data Conversion
4.2 Analog Outputs on the mbed
4.3 Another Form of Analog Output: Pulse Width Modulation
4.4 Pulse Width Modulation on the mbed
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCE
Chapter 5. Analog Input
5.1 Analog-to-Digital Conversion
5.2 Combining Analog Input and Output
5.3 Processing Data from Analog Inputs
5.4 Some Simple Analog Sensors
5.5 Exploring Data Conversion Timing
5.6 Mini-Project: Two-Dimensional Light Tracking
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Further Programming Techniques
6.1 The Benefits of Considered Program Design and Structure
6.2 Functions
6.3 Program Design
6.4 Working with Functions on the mbed
6.5 Using Multiple Files in C/C++
6.6 Modular Program Example
Chapter Review
Quiz
Chapter 7. Starting with Serial Communication
7.1 Introducing Synchronous Serial Communication
7.2 Serial Peripheral Interface
7.3 Intelligent Instrumentation and a SPI Accelerometer
7.4 Evaluating SPI
7.5 The Inter-Integrated Circuit Bus
7.6 Communicating with an I2C Temperature Sensor
7.7 Using the SRF08 Ultrasonic Range Finder
7.8 Evaluating I2C
7.9 Asynchronous Serial Data Communication
7.10 Mini-Project: Multi-Node I2C Bus
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Liquid Crystal Displays
8.1 Display Technologies
8.2 Using the PC1602F LCD
8.3 Using the mbed TextLCD Library
8.4 Displaying Analog Input Data on the LCD
8.5 More Advanced LCDs
8.6 Mini-Project: Digital Spirit Level
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 9. Interrupts, Timers and Tasks
9.1 Time and Tasks in Embedded Systems
9.2 Responding to Event-Triggered Events
9.3 Simple Interrupts on the mbed
9.4 Getting Deeper into Interrupts
9.5 An Introduction to Timers
9.6 Using the mbed Timer
9.7 Using the mbed Timeout
9.8 Using the mbed Ticker
9.9 The Real Time Clock
9.10 Switch Debouncing
9.11 Mini-Projects
Chapter Review
Quiz
Chapter 10. Memory and Data Management
10.1 A Memory Review
10.2 Using Data Files with the mbed
10.3 Example mbed Data File Access
10.4 Using External Memory with the mbed
10.5 Introducing Pointers
10.6 Mini-Project: Accelerometer Data Logging on Exceeding Threshold
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
PART II: Moving to Advanced and Specialist Applications
Chapter 11. An Introduction to Digital Signal Processing
11.1 What is a Digital Signal Processor?
11.2 Digital Filtering Example
11.3 An mbed DSP Example
11.4 Delay/Echo Effect
11.5 Working with Wave Audio Files
11.6 Summary on DSP
11.7 Mini-Project: Stereo Wave Player
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 12. Advanced Serial Communications
12.1 Introducing Advanced Serial Communication Protocols
12.2 Bluetooth Serial Communication
12.3 Introducing USB
12.4 Introducing Ethernet
12.5 Local Network and Internet Communications with the mbed
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 13. An Introduction to Control Systems
13.1 Control Systems
13.2 Closed Loop Digital Compass Example
13.3 Communicating Control Data over the Controller Area Network
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCES
Chapter 14. Letting Go of the mbed Libraries
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Control Register Concepts
14.3 Digital Input/Output
14.4 Getting Deeper into the Control Registers
14.5 Using the DAC
14.6 Using the ADC
14.7 A Conclusion on using the Control Registers
Chapter Review
Quiz
REFERENCE
Chapter 15. Extension Projects
15.1 Where do We Go from Here?
15.2 Pololu Robot for mbed
15.3 Advanced Audio Projects
15.4 The Internet of Things
15.5 Introducing the mbed LPC11U24
15.6 From mbed to Manufacture
15.7 Closing Thoughts
REFERENCES
APPENDIX A: Some Number Systems
APPENDIX B: Some C Essentials
APPENDIX C: mbed Technical Data
APPENDIX D: Parts List
APPENDIX E: The Tera Term Terminal Emulator
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2012
- Published:
- 3rd July 2012
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080977690
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080977683
About the Author
Rob Toulson
Rob Toulson is Professor of Creative Industries at the University of Westminster. He holds a PhD in the field of digital signal processing (awarded by Anglia Ruskin University in 2004) and a first degree in Mechanical Engineering from Loughborough University (1999). Rob has a number of year’s industrial experience in digital signal analysis, control systems design, rapid prototyping, and model based design, as well as commercial experience in sound engineering and music production. His main focus is now in developing collaborative research between the technical and creative industries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Creative Industries at the University of Westminster, London, UK.
Tim Wilmshurst
Tim Wilmshurst is the author of Designing Embedded Systems with PIC Microcontrollers. He has been designing embedded systems since the early days of microcontrollers. For many years this was for Cambridge University, where he led a development team building original systems for research applications – for example in measurement of bullet speed, wind tunnel control, simulated earthquakes, or seeking a cure to snoring. Now he is Head of Electronic Systems at the University of Derby, where he aims to share his love of engineering design with his students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Electronics, University of Derby, UK
Reviews
"The authors address a wide range of topics, including digital and analog input and output, interrupts, LCDs, and digital signal processing. The book provides deep insights into computer architecture, memory management, and input/output processes…Overall, this is a great book for computer hobbyists, embedded systems engineers, and students." --ComputingReviews.com, October 2013
"Toulson…and Wilmshurst…explain how to program circuits on ARM's mbed microprocessor-based hardware platform and provide instructions for building a digital-to-analog converter, serial data links, and a liquid crystal display." --Reference and Research Book News, February 2013