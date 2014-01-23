Fashion Supply Chain Management Using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technologies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
1. The role of radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies in the textiles and fashion supply chain: an overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 From barcode to RFID technology
1.3 Comparing barcode and RFID technologies
1.4 RFID technology
1.5 RFID applications in the fashion supply chain
1.6 References
2. The role of radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies in improving distribution and retail operations in the fashion supply chain
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Assessing the feasibility of using RFID technology: process reengineering
2.3 Assessing the feasibility of using RFID technology: profitability analysis
2.4 Using RFID technology in practice: the RFID Fashion Pilot (RFP) project
2.5 Sources of further information and advice
2.6 Acknowledgements
2.7 References
3. The role of radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies in improving process management and product tracking in the textiles and fashion supply chain
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Using RFID in supply chains: an overview
3.3 The use of RFID technology in fashion and textile supply chains (FTSC)
3.4 Using RFID technology in practice: the use of case studies
3.5 Case studies in the use of RFID technology: background and results
3.6 Conclusion
3.7 Acknowledgement
3.8 References
4. The role of radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies in improving garment manufacturing operations
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The business value of RFID technology in garment manufacturing operations
4.3 Using RFID technology in garment manufacture: a case study
4.4 Implementing an RFID-based manufacturing process management system
4.5 Assessing the effectiveness of RFID technology: data collection and analysis
4.6 The business value of the RFID-based manufacturing process management system
4.7 Factors in successful implementation of an RFID-based manufacturing process management system
4.8 Lessons learned from the case study
4.9 Conclusion
4.10 Acknowledgements
4.11 References
5. The role of radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies in improving garment assembly line operations
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Key issues in developing flexible assembly lines (FALs)
5.3 Modelling flexible assembly lines (FALs)
5.4 Intelligent decision support system for production control on flexible assembly lines (FALs)
5.5 Testing the effectiveness of the intelligent production control decision support (PCDS) system
5.6 Conclusion
5.7 Acknowledgement
5.8 References
6. Improving order allocation in fashion supply chains using radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Production and distribution in the European apparel industry
6.3 Order and delivery models of apparel products
6.4 Warehouse-based versus flexible garment distribution forms
6.5 Use of RFID technology for garment allocation to fulfil customer orders
6.6 Software support for garment allocation
6.7 The benefits of using RFID technology
6.8 Conclusion and future trends
6.9 Sources of further information and advice
6.10 Acknowledgement
6.11 References
7. Intelligent apparel product cross-selling using radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for fashion retailing
7.1 Introduction
7.2 RFID-enabled Smart Dressing System (SDS)
7.3 Intelligent Product Cross-selling System (IPCS)
7.4 Implementation of the RFID-enabled SDS and IPCS
7.5 Evaluation of the RFID-enabled SDS
7.6 Assessing the role of RFID technology in fashion retailing
7.7 Conclusion
7.8 Acknowledgement
References
8. Measuring the impact of radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies in improving the efficiency of the textile supply chain
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Methodology
8.3 Industry distribution of RFID adoption in North America
8.4 Comparison of clothing and textiles RFID adopters with other RFID adopters
8.5 Supply chain performance differences between apparel and textiles RFID adopters and general manufacturing RFID adopters
8.6 Conclusion
8.7 References
9. Modeling the effectiveness of radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies in improving sales performance in fashion retail outlets
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Assessing the value of RFID technology
9.3 Modeling retail store operations
9.4 Case study: Miroglio Fast Fashion
9.5 Modeling of store operations at Miroglio
9.6 Model testing
9.7 Assessing the impact of RFID technology
9.8 Assessing return on investment from RFID technology
9.9 Conclusion and future trends
9.10 Acknowledgements
9.11 Appendix: full list of the equations of the system dynamics model
9.12 References
Index
Fashion Supply Chain Management Using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technologies looks at the application of RFID technologies in such areas as order allocation, garment manufacturing, product tracking, distribution and retail. As supply chains in the textiles and fashion industry become ever more complex and global, and as the shift to mass customization puts more pressure on a rapid and flexible response to customer needs, monitoring and improving supply chain efficiency in the industry becomes crucial. Radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies offer a unique opportunity to achieve these goals.
This book reviews the role of RFID technologies in the textiles and fashion supply chain to improve distribution, process management and product tracking, garment manufacturing, and assembly line operations. It also explores how RFID technologies can improve order allocation in the supply chain, and how these technologies can also be used for intelligent apparel product cross-selling. Its chapters also discuss measuring the impact of RFID technologies in improving the efficiency of the textile supply chain, and modeling the effectiveness of RFID technologies in improving sales performance in fashion retail outlets.
Fashion Supply Chain Management Using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technologies is a comprehensive resource for academic researchers, industry managers, and professionals within the fashion industry.
- Looks at the application of RFID technologies in order allocation, garment manufacturing, product tracking, distribution, and retail
- Reviews RFID technologies in the textiles and fashion supply chain for improving distribution, process management and product tracking, garment manufacturing, and assembly line operations
- Focuses on measuring the impact of RFID technologies on efficiency, and modeling the effectiveness of RFID technologies in improving retail outlet sales
Scientists or researchers in the field of fashion production, logistics, retail, and the topic of RFID; Decision makers from fashion companies whose research interests focus on the use of RFID technology; Fashion supply chain managers; R&D professionals and managers in the textile industry
"...look at the application of RFID technologies in such areas as order allocation, garment manufacturing, product tracking, distribution and retail...concluded that RFID technology has the potential to generate improved revenue for the fashion supply chain." --Asian Textile Journal, February 2015
Calvin Wong Editor
W. K. Wong is full professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong and is currently with the endowed professorship title as Cheng Yik Hung Professor in Fashion. His areas of research range from computer vision to artificial intelligence with applications in the textile and fashion industries. He has published over hundred research articles in high-impact artificial intelligence related journals and serves as editorial board member of several journals. He also provides consultancy services to fashion and textile companies in the industry.
Institute of Textiles and Clothing, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong
Z. X. Guo Editor
Queen Mary University, UK