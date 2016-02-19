Fascinating Fluoropolymers and Their Applications
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Electroactive polymers
K. Loos (Univ. of Groningen, The Nederlands)
2. Electroactive fluoro-polymer
L. Zhu (Case Western Reserve Univ., USA)
3. Piezoelectric poly(vinylidene fluoride) based materials: recent progress, challenges and opportunities
C. M. Costa, V. Cardoso, P. Martins, D. M. Correia, V. Correia, C. Ribeiro, P. M. Martins, S. Lanceros-Méndez (Universidade do Minho, Braga, Portugal, Basque Center for Materials and IKERBASQUE, Spain)
4. Redox active fluoropolymer
H. Sun (South Dakota Univ., USA)
5. Perfluoropolymers for membrane application
M. Galizia, Y. Okamoto (New-York Univ. Tandon School of Engineering, USA)
6. Gas and vapor transport, thermodynamics of sorption and free volume in fluorinated and perfluorinated polymers
N. Belov, A. Alentiev, Y. Yampolskii (A.V. Topchiev Institute of Petrochemical Synthesis [Moscow], Russia)
7. Thermal Transitions and Mechanical Relaxations in Perfluorinated Ionomers
C. M. Orsino, R. B. Moore (Virginia Tech., USA)
8. Optical Fibers
Y. Koike (Keio Univ., Japan)
9. Self-organizing semifluorinated polymers for organic electronics
D. Pospiech, D. Jehnichen, C. Horn, M. Plötner (Dresden, Germany)
10. Fluoropolymer Architectural Textiles. Production, processing and characterisation
A. Sonnendecker, D. W. Viljoen, B. Ameduri, P. L. Crouse (University Pretoria, South Africa and Institute Charles Gerhardt, France)
11. Organofluorine compounds in artificial blood circulation systems
O.V. El’kin, A.N. Bushuev, I.V. Tolstobrov, S.V. Fomin, E.S. Shirokova, A.V. Sazanov, V.A. Kozvonin, D.A. Kozulin (Vyatka State University, Russia)
12. Mineralization of Fluoropolymers Using Subcritical Water
Hisao Hori (Kanagawa Univ., Japan)
13. Regioisomerism defects in PVDF: Impact on structural properties
Armand Soldera (University of Sherbrooke, Canada)
Description
Fluoropolymers are very unique materials. Since the middle of the twentieth century fluoropolymers have been used in applications where a wide temperature range, a high resistance to aggressive media, excellent tribological characteristics, and specific low adhesion are required. Today, researchers turn to fluoropolymers to solve new challenges and to develop materials with previously unattainable properties. Fluoropolymers: Applications and Simulation covers recent developments of fluoropolymer applications in energy, optical fibers, blood substitutes, membranes and other areas, written by experts in these fields. A volume in Progress in in Fluorine Science, this volume is ideal for researchers and engineers who want to learn about the technology and applications of these special polymers, as well as industrial manufacturers who are interested in achieving new product characteristics in their respective industries.
Key Features
- Written by a global team of fluoropolymer experts
- Includes use of fluoropolymer membranes for various applications in fuel cells, for substances separation, and more
- Covers fluoropolymer materials with shape memory, in cardiopulmonary bypass systems, in the production of textile materials and in other areas
Readership
Fluorine chemistry researchers, who could have a background in organic or inorganic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218730
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Bruno Ameduri Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Macromolecular Chemistry, Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Montpellier, France
Sergey Fomin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Institute of Chemistry and Ecology, Vyatka State University, Russian Federation