The fascial and membrane technique developed by Peter Schwind combines the fundamental thoughts from Ida Rolf´s Structural Integration with concepts of osteopathy, creating a successful combination of form-stabilizing and mobilizing techniques. The book emphasizes diagnosis and treatment of the breathing patterns manifest in the myofascial system; minimalistic as well as global application joint techniques; visceral techniques in the myofascial context; special treatment techniques in the craniosacral area and care of the upper jaw.