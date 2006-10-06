Fascial and Membrane Technique - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443102196, 9780702036897

Fascial and Membrane Technique

1st Edition

A manual for comprehensive treatment of the connective tissue system

Authors: Peter Schwind
eBook ISBN: 9780702036897
Paperback ISBN: 9780443102196
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th October 2006
Page Count: 244
Description

The fascial and membrane technique developed by Peter Schwind combines the fundamental thoughts from Ida Rolf´s Structural Integration with concepts of osteopathy, creating a successful combination of form-stabilizing and mobilizing techniques. The book emphasizes diagnosis and treatment of the breathing patterns manifest in the myofascial system; minimalistic as well as global application joint techniques; visceral techniques in the myofascial context; special treatment techniques in the craniosacral area and care of the upper jaw.

Key Features

  • Includes comprehensive information on therapy from head to foot with descriptions of the anatomic correlations.
  • Clearly describes the theoretical and practical principles so difficult concepts are easily understandable.
  • Detailed, easily transposed instructions about treatments allow the reader to put the concepts into practice with ease.
  • Photographically documented movements show real examples of topics discussed.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

    2. Basic principles

    3. Principles of the treatment practice

    4. Form related treatment techniques

    5. Special joint techniques

    6. Visceral techniques in the myofascial context

    7. Treatment of the mandibular joint and the craniosacral system

    8. Treatment of the fascial and membrane systems after whiplash injuries

    9. Treatment after pregnancy and birth

    Concluding remarks

    Literature

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036897
Paperback ISBN:
9780443102196

Peter Schwind

Münchner Gruppe, Munich, Germany; Advanced instructor, European Rolfing Association, Munich, Germany; Advanced instructor, Rolf Institute of Structural Integration, USA

