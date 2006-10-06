Fascial and Membrane Technique
1st Edition
A manual for comprehensive treatment of the connective tissue system
Description
The fascial and membrane technique developed by Peter Schwind combines the fundamental thoughts from Ida Rolf´s Structural Integration with concepts of osteopathy, creating a successful combination of form-stabilizing and mobilizing techniques. The book emphasizes diagnosis and treatment of the breathing patterns manifest in the myofascial system; minimalistic as well as global application joint techniques; visceral techniques in the myofascial context; special treatment techniques in the craniosacral area and care of the upper jaw.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive information on therapy from head to foot with descriptions of the anatomic correlations.
- Clearly describes the theoretical and practical principles so difficult concepts are easily understandable.
- Detailed, easily transposed instructions about treatments allow the reader to put the concepts into practice with ease.
- Photographically documented movements show real examples of topics discussed.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Basic principles
3. Principles of the treatment practice
4. Form related treatment techniques
5. Special joint techniques
6. Visceral techniques in the myofascial context
7. Treatment of the mandibular joint and the craniosacral system
8. Treatment of the fascial and membrane systems after whiplash injuries
9. Treatment after pregnancy and birth
Concluding remarks
Literature
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 6th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036897
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443102196
About the Author
Peter Schwind
Affiliations and Expertise
Münchner Gruppe, Munich, Germany; Advanced instructor, European Rolfing Association, Munich, Germany; Advanced instructor, Rolf Institute of Structural Integration, USA