Fascia: The Tensional Network of the Human Body
1st Edition
The science and clinical applications in manual and movement therapy
Description
Compiled by experts of international renown, Fascia: The Tensional Network of the Human Body brings together very different contributors who share the desire to bridge the gap between theory and practice as much as possible in our current knowledge of the human fascia. With contributions from over 100 specialists and researchers from throughout the world, this new volume will be ideal for all professionals who have an interest in fascia and human movement - physiotherapists, osteopathic physicians and osteopaths, chiropractors, structural integration practitioners, manual therapists, massage therapists, acupuncturists, yoga or Pilates instructors, exercise scientists and personal trainers - as well as physicians involved with musculoskeletal medicine, pain management and rehabilitation, and basic scientists working in the field.
Key Features
- Reflects the efforts of almost 100 scientists and clinicians from throughout the world
- Offers comprehensive coverage ranging from anatomy and physiology, clinical conditions and associated therapies, to recently developed research techniques
- Explores the role of fascia as a bodywide communication system
- Presents the latest information available on myofascial force transmission which helps establish a scientific basis for given clinical experiences
- Explores the importance of fascia as a sensory organ - for example, its important proprioceptive and nociceptive functions which have implications for the generation of low back pain
- Describes new imaging methods which confirm the connectivity of organs and tissues
- Designed to organize relevant information for professionals involved in the therapeutic manipulation of the body’s connective tissue matrix (fascia) as well as for scientists involved in basic science research
- Reflects the increasing need for information about the properties of fascia, particularly for osteopaths, massage therapists, physiotherapists and other complementary health care professionals
- Offers new insights on the fascial related foundations of Traditional Chinese Medicine Meridians and the fascial effects of acupuncture
Table of Contents
SECTION I SCIENTIFIC FOUNDATIONS
Part 1 Anatomy of the fascial body
1.1 General anatomy of muscular fasciae
1.2 Somatic fascia
1.3 Fascia superficialis
1.4 Deep fascia of the shoulder and arm
1.5 Deep fascia of the lower limbs
1.6 The thoracolumbar fascia: An integrated functional view of the anatomy of the TLF and coupled structures
1.7 The deeper fasciae of the neck and ventral torso
1.8 Visceral fascia
1.9 Membranous structures within the cranial bowl and intraspinal space
1.10 Diaphragmatic structures
Part 2 Fascia as an organ of communication
2.1 Fascia as an organ of communication
2.2 Proprioception
2.3 Interoception: A new correlate for intricate connections between fascial receptors, emotion and self recognition
2.4 Nociception: The thoracolumbar fascia as a sensory organ
2.5 Fascia as a body-wide communication system
Part 3 Fascial force transmission
3.1 Force transmission and muscle mechanics: General principles
3.2 Myofascial force transmission: An introduction
3.3 Myofascial chains: A review of different models
3.4 Anatomy trains and force transmission
3.5 Biotensegrity: The mechanics of fascia
3.6 The subcutaneous and epitendinous tissue behaviour of the multimicrovacuolar sliding system
Part 4 Physiology of fascial tissues
4.1 The Physiology of fascia: An introduction
4.2 Fascia is alive: How cells modulate the tonicity and architecture of fascial tissues
4.3 Extracellular matrix
4.4 The influence of pH and other metabolic factors on fascial properties
4.5 Fluid dynamics in fascial tissues
SECTION II CLINICAL APPLICATION
Part 5 Fascia-related disorders
5.1 Fascia-related disorders: An introduction
5.2 Dupuytren’s disease and other fibrocontractive disorders
5.3 ‘Frozen shoulder’
5.4 Spastic paresis
5.5 Diabetic foot
5.6 Scleroderma and related conditions
5.7 Trigger points (TrP) as a fascia-related disorder
5.8 Fascia-related disorders: hypermobility
5.9 Anatomy of the plantar fascia
Part 6 Diagnostic procedures for fascial elasticity
6.1 Diagnostic procedures for fascial elasticity : An introduction
6.2 Fascial palpation
6.3 Hypermobility and the hypermobility syndrome: assessment and management
Part 7 Fascia-oriented therapies
7.1 Inclusion criteria and overview
7.2 Trigger Point Therapy
7.3 Rolfing® Structural Integration
7.4 Myofascial induction approaches
7.5 Osteopathic manipulative therapies and fascia
7.6 Connective tissue manipulation
7.7 Fascial manipulation
7.8 Managing dysfunctional scar tissue
7.9 Acupuncture as a fascia-oriented therapy
7.10 Gua shua
7.11 Prolotherapy
7.12 Neural therapy
7.13 Dynamic fascial release: Manual and tool assisted vibrational therapies
7.14 Graston Technique®:A contemporary instrument assisted mobilization method for the evaluation & treatment of soft tissue lesions
7.15 The Fascial Distortion Model
7.16 Frequency specific microcurrent
7.17 Surgery and scarring
7.18 Temperature effects on fascia
7.19 Neurodynamics: Movement for neuropathic pain states
7.20 Stretching and fascia
7.21 Fascia in yoga therapeutics
7.22 Pilates and Fascia: The art of ‘Working In’
7.23 Nutrition model to reduce inflammation in musculoskeletal and joint diseases
7.24 Fascial fitness: Suggestions for a fascia oriented training approach in sports and movement therapies
SECTION III RESEARCH DIRECTIONS
Part 8 Fascia research: methodological challenges and new directions
8.1 Fascia, the clinic and fundamental scientific research: Considering the scientific process
8.2 Imaging: Ultrasound
8.3 MRI and Elastography
8.4 Roles of fascia in molecular biology of adaptation of muscle size
8.5 Mathematical modelling
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 10th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702034251
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052286
About the Editor
Robert Schleip
Dr. Robert Schleip is Director of the Fascia Research Group at Ulm University, Germany. In addition he serves as Research Director for the European Rolfing Association and maintains a part-time private practice as certified Rolfing practitioner as well as Feldenkrais teacher. He holds an M.A. degree in psychology from Heidelberg University, as well as a Ph.D. in Human Biology from Ulm University. Together with colleagues, his input and inspiration was instrumental in getting the first international Fascia Research Congress in 2007 started, as well as the subsequent congresses. His own research work on active fascial contractility was honored with the Vladimir Janda Award for Musculoskeletal Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Fascia Research Project, Ulm University Germany; Research Director European Rolfing Association; Director Deutche Gesellschaft fur Myofascial Release; Registered Naturopath, Certified Rolfing & Feldenkrais Teacher
Thomas Findley
Dr. Findley has extensive training in complementary medicine, beginning with training in acupuncture while a medical student at Georgetown in 1975. He maintains an active clinical practice as a Certified Advanced Practitioner of Rolfing Structural Integration in addition to his research activities as Associate Director of the Center for Healthcare Knowledge Management, New Jersey VA Healthcare System. He is also Director of Research for the Rolf Institute of Structural Integration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Healthcare Knowledge Management, VA New Jersey Healthcare System, New Jersey, USA; Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, Newark NJ; Executive Director, Ida P Rolf Research Foundation, Boulder CO, USA
Peter Huijing
Professor Peter Huijing has forty years experience in teaching biomechanics, physiology and anatomy of the locomotor apparatus to students of a great variety of backgrounds, ranging from medical students to students of human movement sciences and bioengineers. Professor Huijing has performed teaching and tutoring duties at the introductory level as well as intermediate, PhD, and post-doctorate levels. He is co-author of a textbook Inleiding van de Kinesiology van de Mens (translation - Introduction to Human Kinesiology) Educaboek, Culemborg, The Netherlands (1983) which was later fully revised (1990, 1996) and published by Wolters, Groningen. Professor Huijing has also been co-editor of several congress proceedings and his intensive research activities in the fields of functional anatomy, physiology and biomechanics of muscle and its related tissues has led to over 200 journal peer reviewed articles between 1981 and 2012 among which are several review papers. In the same period, a similar quantity of other single authored and co-authored contributions were published in congress proceedings, books etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomechanics and Physiology, Research Instituut MOVE, Faculteit Bewegingswetenschappen, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Reviews
"A very in-depth resource ideal for professionals with an interest in fascia & human movement, the book offers comprehensive coverage ranging from clinical conditions & associated therapies, to recent developed research techniques."
International Therapy, January 2013 (Issue 103)
"This book provdies a comprehensive collation of information regarding fasica by authors and contributors from diverse clinical and professional backgrounds. The text covers the structure and function of fasica, the related disorders, an indepth overview of therapies through to their applications. The most up-to-date research techniques are discussed along with directions for furture research...In short, this is a book that will become a classic text and should find its way onto the bookshelf of anyone with a therapeutic interest in the humnan body."
Posture and Mobility, January 2013
"The editors have successfully integrated current scientific knowledge of fascial anatomy and physiology with clinical applicationas...Helpful videos are available via the book's website to complement some of the chapters...The website also provides opportunity to report typographical errors, and as a first edition of a very wide subject, these are probably unavoidable...The book should be of interest to various health practitioners, including physiotherapists, osteopaths, and chiropractors, to improve understanding of different clinical concepts while not aiming to provide detailed information regarding specfic manipulative techniques."
Physical Therapy Review, October 2013