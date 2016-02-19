Farm Planning with Linear Programming: Concept and Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409490695, 9781483103044

Farm Planning with Linear Programming: Concept and Practice

1st Edition

Authors: J B Dent S R Harrison K B Woodford
eBook ISBN: 9781483103044
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th July 1986
Page Count: 216
Description

Farm Planning with Linear Programming: Concept and Practice focuses on concepts and methods in farm planning. The book first discusses the principles of farm planning, including elements of farm planning problems, summary, and review questions. The text highlights farm planning models. The nature of models; commonly used farm planning models; multiple constraint problems and program planning; problems in applying models; and comments are considered. The book also focuses on the linear programming network; opportunity cost and the simplex method; and analysis of the linear programming solution. The text also explains tableaux construction for short-run planning. Crop and pasture rotations; feed budgeting; buy, sell, and hire activities; and livestock reconciliation are discussed. The book also describes pastoral property applications. Breed comparison; economics of off-farm grazing and spatial diversification; and optimal calving date and lactation length on dairy farms are discussed. The text is a good source of information for agricultural researchers, farmers, and students wanting to study farm management.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 The Principles of Farm Planning

Chapter 2 Farm Planning Models

Chapter 3 The Linear Programming Framework

Chapter 4 Opportunity Cost and the Simplex Method

Chapter 5 Analysis of the Linear Programming Solution

Chapter 6 Tableaux Construction for Short-Run Planning

Chapter 7 Investigating Applied Problems

Chapter 8 Pastoral Property Applications

Chapter 9 Extending the Planning Framework

Chapter 10 Planning over Time with Linear Programming

Chapter 11 Linear Programming in Perspective

Index

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483103044

About the Author

J B Dent

S R Harrison

K B Woodford

