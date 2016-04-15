Farm Animal Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323316651, 9780323316668

Farm Animal Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: Susan Fubini Norm Ducharme
eBook ISBN: 9780323316668
eBook ISBN: 9780323316699
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323316651
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th April 2016
Page Count: 664
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Master the surgical techniques needed to treat large animals! A comprehensive resource, Farm Animal Surgery, 2nd Edition provides clear, step-by-step guidelines to performing common, field-tested surgical procedures. Coverage includes key information such as patient examination and preparation, diagnostic imaging, surgical procedures by body system, anesthesia concerns, fluid therapy, and postoperative management. Written by large animal specialists Susan Fubini and Norm Ducharme, along with a team of expert contributors, this resource is also an invaluable tool in preparing for ACVS or ECVS board exams.

Key Features

  • Consistent, logical organization makes it easy to find important information, with each section devoted to a single animal and chapters organized by body system.
  • Step-by-step guidelines cover bovine, sheep and goat, and swine surgeries by body system.
  • 775 full-color photographs and anatomic drawings illustrate common disorders, techniques, and equipment for large animal surgery.
  • Up-to-date information on key surgical techniques keeps you aware of advances in the field and practical knowledge of animal care.
  • 35 expert contributors provide a diverse, authoritative perspective on the many aspects of large animal surgery.
  • References are provided for very specialized procedures.

Table of Contents

Part One: General Considerations to All Species
1. Examination of the Surgical Patient                                                                                  
2. Diagnostic Imaging                                                                    
3. Pre-Surgical Considerations                                                                                                  
4. Fluid Therapy                                                                                                                                             
5. Sedation, General Anesthesia, and Analgesia
6. Surgical Considerations: Instrumentation, Basic Surgical Tips, Suture Materials, and Suture Patterns
7. Postoperative Management                                                                                                
8. Neoplasia                                                                                                                                                 
9. Dentistry                                                                                                                                                 
10. Surgery of the Eyes                                                                                              
11. Postmortem Examination                                                                                                   
Part Two: Bovine (Adult)
12. Surgery of the Bovine (Adult) Integumentary System                                                                           
13. Surgery of the Bovine (Adult) Respiratory and Cardiovascular System                          
14. Surgery of the Bovine (Adult) Digestive System                                                                       
15. Surgery of the Bovine (Adult) Musculoskeletal System                                                                        
16. Surgery of the Bovine (Adult) Reproductive System and Urinary Tract                          
Part Three: Calf
17. Surgery of the Calf Gastrointestinal System                                                               
18. Surgery of the Calf Musculoskeletal System                                                                              
19. Miscellaneous Abnormalities of the Calf                                                                                                       
Part Four: Sheep And Goat
20. Surgery of the Sheep and Goat Integumentary System                                       
21. Surgery of the Sheep and Goat Digestive System                                                   
22. Surgery of the Sheep and Goat Musculoskeletal System                                                    
23. Surgery of the Sheep and Goat Reproductive System and Urinary Tract      
24. Congenital Anomalies In the Sheep and Goat                                                                           
Part Five: Swine
25. Surgery of the Swine Digestive System                                                                        
26. Surgery of the Swine Musculoskeletal System                                                                         
27. Surgery of the Swine Reproductive System and Urinary Tract

Details

No. of pages:
664
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323316668
eBook ISBN:
9780323316699
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323316651

About the Author

Susan Fubini

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, ACVS Professor of Surgery Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Norm Ducharme

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, ACVS Professor of Surgery Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences Cornell University Ithaca, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.