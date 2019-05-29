Fanaroff and Martin's Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, 2-Volume Set
11th Edition
Diseases of the Fetus and Infant
Description
Trusted by physicians and advanced practice providers through ten standard-setting editions, Fanaroff and Martin's Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, 11th Edition, remains the reference of choice for expert, multidisciplinary guidance on the management and evidence-based treatment of problems in the mother, fetus, and neonate. An expanded team of international authors, led by Drs. Richard J. Martin, Avroy A. Fanaroff, and Michele C. Walsh of Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, brings you up to date with advances in the control of nosocomial infections in preterm infants, genetic disorders and birth defects, the fetal origins of adult disease, the late preterm infants, and much more – all designed to help you improve the quality of life and long-term outcomes of your patients.
Table of Contents
Part 1 THE FIELD OF NEONATAL-PERINATAL MEDICINE
1. Growth of Neonatal Perinatal Medicine—A Historical Perspective
2. Epidemiology for Neonatologists
3. Medical Ethics in Neonatal Care
4. Legal Issues in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
5. Evaluating and Improving the Quality and Safety of Neonatal Intensive Medicine
6. Simulation and Debriefing in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
7. Practicing Evidence-based Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
8. Perinatal and Neonatal Care in Developing Countries
9. Social and Economic Contributors to Neonatal Outcome
Part 2 THE FETUS
10. Genetic Aspects of Perinatal Disease and Prenatal Diagnosis
11. Perinatal Ultrasound
12. Estimation of Fetal Well-Being
13. Surgical Treatment of the Fetus
14. Adverse Exposures to the Fetus and Neonate
15. Intrauterine Growth Restriction
16. Developmental Origins of Adult Health and Disease
Part 3 PREGNANCY DISORDERS AND THEIR IMPACT ON THE FETUS
17. Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
18. Pregnancy Complicated by Diabetes Mellitus
19. Obstetric Management of Prematurity
20. Fetal Effects of Autoimmune Disease
21. Obstetric Management of Multiple Gestation and Birth
22. Post-Term Pregnancy
23. Immune and Nonimmune Hydrops Fetalis
24. Amniotic Fluid Volume
25. Perinatal Infections and Chorioamnionitis
26. Placental Pathology
Part 4 - THE DELIVERY ROOM
27. Anesthesia for Labor and Delivery
28. Physical Examination of the Newborn
29. Birth Injuries
30. Congenital Anomalies
Part 5 - RESUSCITATION OF THE NEWBORN
31. Overview and Initial Management of Delivery Room Resuscitation
32. Role of Positive Pressure Ventilation in Neonatal Resuscitation
33. Oxygen Therapy in Neonatal Resuscitation
34. Chest Compression, Medications, and Special Problems in Neonatal Resuscitation
Part 6– THE PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT IN NEONATAL CARE
35. Thermal Environment of the Intensive Care Nursery
36. Optimization of the NICU Environment
Part 7- PROVISIONS FOR NEONATAL CARE
37. Biomedical Engineering Aspects of Neonatal Cardiorespiratory Monitoring
38. Diagnostic Imaging of the Neonate
39. Anesthesia in the Neonate
40. The Late Preterm Infant
41. Nutrient Requirements/Nutritional Support in Premature Neonate
42. Support for the Family
Part 8 - DEVELOPMENTAL PHARMACOLOGY
43. Principles of Drug Use in the Fetus and Neonate
44. Principles of Drug Use During Lactation
45. Pharmacokinetics in Neonatal Medicine
46. Infants of Substance-Using Mothers
Part 9 - THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
47. Developmental Immunology
48. Postnatal Bacterial Infections
49. Fungal and Protozoal Infections of the Neonate
50. Viral Infections in the Neonate
Part 10 - THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
51. Normal and Abnormal Brain Development
52. White Matter Damage and Encephalopathy of Prematurity
53. Intracranial Hemorrhage and Vascular Lesions in the Neonate
54. Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy
55. Seizures in Neonates
56. Hypotonia and Neuromuscular Disease in the Neonate
57. Intracranial and Calvarial Disorders
58. Spinal Dysraphisms
59. Hearing Loss in the Newborn Infant
60. Early Childhood Neurodevelopmental Outcomes of High-Risk Neonates
61. The Role of Neonatal Neuroimaging in Predicting Neurodevelopmental Outcomes of Preterm Neonates
Part 11 - THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
62. Lung Development and Maturation
63. Assessment of Neonatal Pulmonary Function
64. Respiratory Distress Syndrome in the Neonate
65. Assisted Ventilation of the Neonate and Its Complications
66. Neonatal Respiratory Disorders
67. Neonatal Apnea and the Foundation of Respiratory Control
68. Upper Airway Lesions in the Neonate
69. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in the Neonate
70. Therapy for Cardiorespiratory Failure in the Neonate
Part 12 – THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
71. Cardiac Embryology
72. Pulmonary Vascular Development
73. Prenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Heart Disease
74. Patent Ductus Arteriosus
75. Congenital Defects of the Cardiovascular System
76. Cardiovascular Problems of the Neonate
77. Disorders of Cardiac Rhythm and Conduction in Newborns
78. Neonatal Management of Congenital Heart Disease
Part 13 – THE BLOOD AND HEMATOPOIETIC SYSTEM
79. Hematologic and Oncologic Problems in the Fetus and Neonate
80. Blood Component Therapy for the Neonate
Part 14 - THE GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT
81. Development of the Neonatal Gastrointestinal Tract
82. Gastrointestinal Reflux and Motility in the Neonate
83. Disorders of Digestion in the Neonate
84. Selected Gastrointestinal Anomalies in the Neonate
85. Neonatal Necrotizing Enterocolitis
Part 15 - METABOLIC AND ENDOCRINE DISORDERS
86. Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Neonate
87. Disorders of Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium Metabolism in the Neonate
88. Thyroid Disorders in the Neonate
89. Disorders of Sex Development
90. Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Part 16 –NEONATAL JAUNDICE AND LIVER DISEASE
91. Neonatal Jaundice and Liver Disease
Part 17 –THE KIDNEY AND URINARY TRACT
92. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Homeostasis in the Neonate
93. The Kidney and Urinary Tract of the Neonate
Part 18 – THE SKIN
94. The Skin of the Neonate
Part 19- THE EYE
95. Examination and Common Problems in the Neonatal Eye
96. Retinopathy of Prematurity
Part 20 - NEONATAL ORTHOPEDICS
97. Musculoskeletal Disorders in Neonates
98. Bone and Joint Infections in Neonates
99. Congenital Abnormalities of the Upper and Lower Extremities and Spine
APPENDICES
Appendix A - Therapeutic Agents
Appendix B - Tables of Normal Values
Appendix C - Schedule for Immunization of Preterm Infants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2157
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 29th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323567114
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567091
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567107
About the Author
Richard Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pediatrics, Reproductive Biology, and Physiology and Biophysics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Drusinsky/Fanaroff Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio
Avroy Fanaroff
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Pediatrics and Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Emeritus Eliza Henry Barnes Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio
Michele Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; William and Lois Briggs Chair in Neonatology, Chief, Divisions of Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio