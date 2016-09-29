Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Review
3rd Edition
Description
Ensure that you’re thoroughly prepared for the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) certification exam with more than 1,500 questions! Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Review, 3rd Edition reflects the latest evidence-based clinical practice and national treatment guidelines and protocols. This comprehensive resource features more than 1,500 high-quality multiple-choice questions with detailed rationales for correct answers. Questions related to patient safety are highlighted with a QSEN safety icon to highlight the graduate-level safety competency of the Quality & Safety Education for Nurses initiative. It also includes a companion Evolve website with virtually unlimited, randomly generated practice exams that match the length and question distribution of the actual AANP and ANCC FNP certification exams.
Key Features
- More than 1,500 multiple-choice questions with by detailed rationales help students understand the reasoning behind each answer.
- Division of clinical chapters into Physical Examination and Diagnostic Tests, Disorders, and Pharmacology makes it easy for students to locate specific information within each system.
- Chapters on Research and Theory and Professional Issues provide information on professional competencies important to the FNP role.
- Multiple-choice questions that mirror FNP certification exam formats give you realistic exam practice.
Table of Contents
1. Test-Taking Strategies
2. Growth and Development
3. Health Promotion and Maintenance
4. Cardiovascular
5. Respiratory
6. Immune and Allergy
7. Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat (HEENT)
8. Integumentary
9. Endocrine
10. Musculoskeletal
11. Neurology
12. Gastrointestinal and Liver
13. Hematology
14. Renal/Urinary
15. Male Reproductive
16. Female Reproductive
17. Maternity
18. Pediatrics
19. Mental Health
20. Research and Theory
21. Professional Issues
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 29th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323428194
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428132
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428163
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428156
About the Author
JoAnn Zerwekh
Affiliations and Expertise
President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ
Jo Carol Claborn
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Educator, Seymour, Texas