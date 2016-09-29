Ensure that you’re thoroughly prepared for the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) certification exam with more than 1,500 questions! Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Review, 3rd Edition reflects the latest evidence-based clinical practice and national treatment guidelines and protocols. This comprehensive resource features more than 1,500 high-quality multiple-choice questions with detailed rationales for correct answers. Questions related to patient safety are highlighted with a QSEN safety icon to highlight the graduate-level safety competency of the Quality & Safety Education for Nurses initiative. It also includes a companion Evolve website with virtually unlimited, randomly generated practice exams that match the length and question distribution of the actual AANP and ANCC FNP certification exams.