Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323428194, 9780323428132

Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Review

3rd Edition

Authors: JoAnn Zerwekh Jo Carol Claborn
Paperback ISBN: 9780323428194
eBook ISBN: 9780323428132
eBook ISBN: 9780323428163
eBook ISBN: 9780323428156
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2016
Page Count: 368
Description

Ensure that you’re thoroughly prepared for the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) certification exam with more than 1,500 questions! Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Review, 3rd Edition reflects the latest evidence-based clinical practice and national treatment guidelines and protocols. This comprehensive resource features more than 1,500 high-quality multiple-choice questions with detailed rationales for correct answers. Questions related to patient safety are highlighted with a QSEN safety icon to highlight the graduate-level safety competency of the Quality & Safety Education for Nurses initiative. It also includes a companion Evolve website with virtually unlimited, randomly generated practice exams that match the length and question distribution of the actual AANP and ANCC FNP certification exams.

Key Features

  • More than 1,500 multiple-choice questions with by detailed rationales help students understand the reasoning behind each answer.

  • Division of clinical chapters into Physical Examination and Diagnostic Tests, Disorders, and Pharmacology makes it easy for students to locate specific information within each system.

  • Chapters on Research and Theory and Professional Issues provide information on professional competencies important to the FNP role.

  • Multiple-choice questions that mirror FNP certification exam formats give you realistic exam practice.

Table of Contents

1. Test-Taking Strategies

2. Growth and Development

3. Health Promotion and Maintenance

4. Cardiovascular

5. Respiratory

6. Immune and Allergy

7. Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat (HEENT)

8. Integumentary

9. Endocrine

10. Musculoskeletal

11. Neurology

12. Gastrointestinal and Liver

13. Hematology

14. Renal/Urinary

15. Male Reproductive

16. Female Reproductive

17. Maternity

18. Pediatrics

19. Mental Health

20. Research and Theory

21. Professional Issues

Bibliography

About the Author

JoAnn Zerwekh

Affiliations and Expertise

President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

Jo Carol Claborn

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Educator, Seymour, Texas

