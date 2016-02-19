Family Matters: Perspectives on the Family and Social Policy covers the proceedings of the Symposium on Priority for the Family. The book examines how a family might be strengthened and how any stresses society imposes on the family might be lightened. The text consists of 20 chapters and discusses several issues concerning the family as a social unit, such as environmental factors, socio-economic stress, housing conditions, poverty, unemployment, and the lack of options. The book will be of great interest to readers concerned with the implications of social norms and standards for the family as a social unit.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Introduction

1 Are there Alternatives to the Family?

2 Changing Family Patterns: Some Implications for Policy

3 The Needs of Children and Their Implications for Parental and Professional Care

4 The Family as the Patient

5 The Family Research Unit's Study of Women from Broken Homes: What Conclusions Should We Draw?

6 Family Policy in a Multi-Culture Society

7 Deprivation, Disadvantage and the Family in Britain

8 Housing and the Family-Policy Issues

9 Housing Problems of the Inner City Family: The Practical Outcome of Government Policy

10 Housing Atypical Households: Understanding the Practices of Local Government Housing

11 Tax and Benefit Policy for the Family

12 Work and the Family

13 A Family Service?

14 A Question of Inter-Agency Collaboration for Family Health

15 A Family Perspective in Policies for the under Fives?

16 The Primary School and the Family

17 Child-Rearing: Parental Autonomy and State Intervention

18 Does Britain Need a Family Policy?

19 Family Policy Targets

20 The Final Session

Appendix: On the Bill Relating to a Children's

References

Index