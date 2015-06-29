Family-Based Treatment in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 24-3

This publication in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics is led by two renown psychiatric physicians specializing in family based treatments for children and adolescents: Dr. Michell Rickerby and Dr. Thomas Roesler. The audience for this clinically focused resource includes Child & Adolescent Psychiatrists; any professional doing treatments involving families: Primary Care doctors, Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, Social Workers, and Psychology Counselors. Features include Clinical Case Vignettes and Evidence based summaries.

Topics include: In the section covering "The Big Picture" - Historical Overview of Family Interventions in Child Psychiatry;. Family Focused Evaluation and Intervention in Child Psychiatry ; Overview of the Evidence Base for Family Interventions in Child Psychiatry; and Family Based Integrated Care in Child Psychiatry- Training and Implementation. In the section focusing on Illness-Specific Family-Based Interventions are topics on: Family Based Treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder; Family Based Intervention for Early Childhood Disorders; Family Based Interventions for Childhood Trauma; Family-Based Treatment of Eating Disorders; Family Beliefas and Interventions in Pediatric Pain Management; Multisystemic Treatment for Externalizing Disorders; Fa ily Interventions for Mood and Psychotic Disorders; and Family Intervention in Adolescent Substance Abuse. Finally there is discussion of Network Interventions in Pervasive Developmental Disorders.