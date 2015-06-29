Family-Based Treatment in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323390903, 9780323390910

Family-Based Treatment in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 24-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michelle Rickerby
eBook ISBN: 9780323390910
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323390903
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2015
Description

This publication in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics is led by two renown psychiatric physicians specializing in family based treatments for children and adolescents: Dr. Michell Rickerby and Dr. Thomas Roesler.  The audience for this clinically focused resource includes Child & Adolescent Psychiatrists; any professional doing treatments involving families: Primary Care doctors, Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, Social Workers, and Psychology Counselors. Features include Clinical Case Vignettes and Evidence based summaries.
Topics include:  In the section covering "The Big Picture" - Historical Overview of Family Interventions in Child Psychiatry;. Family Focused Evaluation and Intervention  in Child Psychiatry ;  Overview of the Evidence Base for Family Interventions in Child Psychiatry; and  Family Based Integrated Care in Child Psychiatry- Training and Implementation. In the section focusing on Illness-Specific Family-Based Interventions are topics on:  Family Based Treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder;  Family Based Intervention for Early Childhood Disorders;  Family Based Interventions for Childhood Trauma; Family-Based Treatment of Eating Disorders; Family Beliefas and Interventions in Pediatric Pain Management;  Multisystemic Treatment for Externalizing Disorders; Fa ily Interventions for Mood and Psychotic Disorders; and Family Intervention in Adolescent Substance Abuse. Finally there is discussion of Network Interventions in Pervasive Developmental Disorders.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323390910
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323390903

About the Authors

Michelle Rickerby Author

