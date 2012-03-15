False Twist Textured Yarns - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699338, 9780857095596

False Twist Textured Yarns

1st Edition

Principles, Processing and Applications

Authors: C Atkinson
eBook ISBN: 9780857095596
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699338
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th March 2012
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Preface

Chapter 1: The development of textured yarns

1.1 Artificial silk: an early history

1.2 The arrival of melt spinning

1.3 The melt spinning process

1.4 Achieving desirable fabric properties through texturing

Chapter 2: Basic principles of false twist texturing

2.1 The concept of false twist texturing

2.2 The false twist mechanism

2.3 Twist application methods

Chapter 3: Yarn texturing machine design

3.1 The evolution of yarn texturing machines

3.2 Yarn heating and residence time in the primary texturing zone

3.3 Vapour phase heaters

3.4 High-temperature (HT) heaters

3.5 Intermediate-temperature heaters

3.6 Comparison summary of heater types

3.7 Yarn cooling in the texturing zone

3.8 Secondary heaters

3.9 Machine profiles

Chapter 4: Yarn twist application methods

4.1 Friction disc twisting

4.2 Friction disc materials

4.3 Influence of friction disc twisting parameters on texturing performance

4.4 Friction disc systems advances

4.5 Belt twisting

4 6 Improving yarn elasticity by torque generation (self twist)

Chapter 5: Process performance issues in yarn texturing

5.1 Friction and surface texture of yarn contact surfaces

5.2 Process instability: tension transients and speed limitations due to ‘surging’

5.3 Creel design and management

5.4 Package build specifications

5.5 Oil application systems

5.6 Automatic doffing systems

Chapter 6: Newer yarn texturing machine designs

6.1 Factors affecting machine design

6.2 Examples of new designs

Chapter 7: Air jet intermingling in yarn texturing

7.1 The concept of air jet intermingling

7.2 The intermingling process

7.3 Downstream process issues

Chapter 8: Optimisation of process parameters in yarn texturing

8.1 Influence of texturing parameters on yarn characteristics and performance

8.2 Single-position to plant-scale operation

8.3 Resolving process quality issues

Chapter 9: Draw textured yarn variants and speciality yarns

9.1 Double-density machines

9.2 Machine variants for draw textured speciality yarns

Chapter 10: Process control and quality assurance in yarn texturing

10.1 In-process controls

10.2 At yarn package doff

10.3 Laboratory controls

10.4 Final product inspection and packing

10.5 Statistical process control

Chapter 11: Process costs in yarn texturing operations

11.1 Factors affecting costs

11.2 Opportunities for yarn texturing outside low labour-cost countries

Chapter 12: End uses for draw textured yarns

12.1 Property benefits of textured yarns

12.2 Nylon

12.3 Polyester

12.4 Polypropylene

Chapter 13: The future of false twist texturing

13.1 Global production trends

13.2 Machine development

13.3 Process integration

13.4 Raw material yarns

Index

A false twist textured yarn is a continuous filament yarn that has been processed to introduce crimps, coils, loops and other fine distortions along the yarn’s length. These distortions give synthetic yarns such as nylon, polyester and polypropylene improved properties such as stretch, bulk, improved thermal insulation and an appearance similar to natural fibres. This important book summarises the key principles, technologies and process issues in the manufacture of high-quality false twist textured yarns.

After an introductory chapter on the development of textured yarns, the book reviews yarn texturing machine designs and twist application methods, including air jet mingling and machine variants for draw textured speciality yarns. It also reviews common process performance and quality problems and how they can be resolved, as well process control, quality assurance and costs. The final chapters look at applications of false twist textured nylon, polyester and polypropylene yarns as well as the future of false twist texturing.

Based on the author’s extensive experience in the textile industry, False twist textured yarns is a standard reference on the key technologies and process issues involved in the manufacture of high-quality false twist textured yarns.

  • Discusses the development of textured yarns, the basic principles of texturing and the process of false twist texturing
  • Summarises the key principles, technologies and process issues in the manufacture of high-quality false twist textured yarns
  • Chapters include texturing machine design, applications of textured yarns and the future opportunities for false twist texturing

Yarn and fabric manufacturers, textile scientists and students in textile science and technology courses

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095596
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845699338

A highly recommended reference work for those involved in yarn texturing machine design, production and processing of textured yarns., Textile Month International

C Atkinson Author

Dr Colin Atkinson is a leading consultant to the textile industry in issues affecting textured yarns with over 30 years' experience. He is a former Managing Director of Intex Yarns Limited and Technical Director of Rieter-Scragg Limited, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of yarn texturing machinery.

Consultant, UK

