False Allegations
1st Edition
Investigative and Forensic Issues in Fraudulent Reports of Crime
Description
False Allegations: Investigative and Forensic Issues in Fraudulent Reports of Crime provides investigators and forensic examiners with a reference manual comprised of objective protocols for managing cases. It helps them understand the nature and extent of false allegations to more accurately identify false allegations should they present in casework. It also prepares users on how to confront and explain false allegations, including instances where colleagues and supervisors may be steeped in bias, denial or self-interest.
Responding law enforcement agencies have a duty of care to investigate all reported crime, to recognize and uncover false allegations, and prevent them from causing harm to the innocent. Failure to do so can result in miscarriages of justice. When law enforcement fails in their duty of care, they are also exposed to civil liability from those that have been falsely accused.
Key Features
- Presents a first of it’s kind forensic textbook on a subject that has been highly politicized
- Written by qualified investigative and forensic professionals who work cases and give expert testimony
- Offers applied protocols to conduct forensic investigations and evaluations, including red flags
- Based on the most recent scientific research, practice and protocols
- Includes extensive case examples used to augment a variety of different false report models
Readership
Criminal investigators, criminal and civil attorneys, and forensic science programs, sociology / criminology programs, and criminal justice programs
Table of Contents
1. False Allegations: An Intro
2. False 9-1-1 Calls
3. False Allegations of Child Abuse
4. False reports in the Workplace
5. False Reports of Physical Injury
6. Welfare and Medicaid / Medicare Fraud
7. False Reports of Theft, Burglary, and Robbery
8. False Allegations of Sexual Assault
9. False Reports of Abduction
10. False Reports of Homicide
11. Psychological Aspects of Malingering and False Reporting
12. Special Populations: The Distraught and Mentally Ill
13. Special Populations: College Students
14. Special Populations: Sex Workers
15. Special Populations: The Military
16. Special Populations: Law Enforcement
17. The BARFI – Universal Indicators of False Reporting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 8th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013601
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128012505
About the Author
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK, USA; Director, The Forensic Criminology Institute (Sitka, USA and Aguascalientes, MEX)
John Savino
In a career that spans more than thirty-four years, Det. Savino has become one of the best sex crime investigators New York City had to offer. John Savino began his law enforcement in 1982 with the New York City Police Department. He served as a patrol officer, narcotics investigator and was promoted to Detective in 1989. Detective Savino spent the last eighteen years of his career with the NYPD investigating reports of sexual assault and child abuse while assigned to the Manhattan Special Victims Squad, and was promoted to the prestigious rank of Detective 1st Grade. During his time with the Special Victims Squad he has investigated thousands of reports of rape and sexual assault and has been lead investigator for many successful serial rape and pattern sexual assault investigations. He has investigated some of the most notorious and heinous sex crimes Manhattan has ever seen. Det. Savino was tasked with rewriting policy used for investigating sexual assaults by the New York City Police Department, and created training manuals for Detectives newly assigned to the Manhattan Special Victims Squad. During his assignment with the Manhattan Special Victims Squad, he began lecturing at training classes held for Rape Advocates and Emergency Room personnel after he saw a need to bridge the gap between medical personnel and the police. He also created training material and provided training for uniformed officers and first responders on the proper response to a sexual assault, and how to interact with a sexual assault victim, and properly preserve the crime scene In September of 2001, after the World Trade Center Tragedy, Detective Savino along with an elite group of Detectives were temporality assigned to the New York City Morgue for several months and assigned the difficult task of attempting to identify the victims of the World Trade Center Disaster. His skills, dedication and attention to details carried over to this assignment and led to the identification of numerous victims of the tragedy. After twenty-five years with the NYPD, Detective Savino retired in 2007, and joined a Law Enforcement Agency in the State of Florida where he began investigating insurance fraud and complex financial crimes. In 2013, he was promoted to Lieutenant and is currently supervising a squad of detectives investigating insurance fraud and financial crimes in the State of Florida.
Affiliations and Expertise
Law Enforcement Agency, State of Florida
Aurelio Coronado Mares
Mtro. Aurelio Coronado Mares is forensic examiner and expert witness. He is a forensic psychologist, working in the United States and Latin America, with experience in cases of police brutality (torture); gender crimes; and sexual assault. He is actively involved in forensic casework, research, and educational efforts with the Supreme Court in Mexico, to facilitate the implementation of the newly adopted adversarial system of justice. He is currently Director of the postgraduate program in Criminal and Forensic Psychology with the Ciencia Aplicada Institute in México; and Director of Forensic Psychology Programs with The Forensic Criminology Institute in the United States. Contact: aurelio.coronado@forensic-institute.com .
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Forensic Psychology Programs, The Forensic Criminology Institute, USA