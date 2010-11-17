Falls and Their Prevention, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 26-4

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edited by Laurence Rubenstein, MD, MPH, and David Ganz, MD, PhD, will feature such article topics as: Epidemiology of Falls in Older Adults; Exercise for Fall Prevention; Cardiac Causes of Falls and their Treatment; Medications and Falls; Vision and Fall Prevention; Preventing Falls in the Hospital, and Public Health Approach to Falls on a State and National Level.