Failure Modes, Effects and Causes of Microbiologically Influenced Corrosion
1st Edition
Advanced Perspectives and Analysis
Description
Failure Modes, Effects and Causes of Microbiologically Influenced Corrosion: Advanced Perspectives and Analysis presents academic research about microbial corrosion (MIC), integrating it into engineering applications that result in a more thorough understanding of MIC and how it is recognized and treated. In addition, new concepts that will be useful in understanding integrity and corrosion management practices are explored. This book will be useful for industry professionals, particularly maintenance and operation engineers, corrosion and material engineers, and R&D personnel working in the field of corrosion protection.
Key Features
- Focuses on the skills and knowledge necessary to understand how (Failure modes) and why (Effects and Causes) materials fail
- Explains why corrosion control measures, such as the use of coatings, cathodic protection and inhibitors are useful
- Discusses the practical side of MIC treatment in terms of fundamental concepts of time and cost of operation
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in both academia and industry, Environmental Scientists
Table of Contents
1. An Introduction to our understanding of the concept of “Failure Modes, Effects and Causes and Analysis (FMEA)”
2. Two approaches towards Management of Microbial corrosion: MCM and MCKM
3. A general review of fundamental corrosion concepts necessary to realize and understand MIC
4. Microbiologically Influenced corrosion (MIC): what it is, what it is not
5. Zugzwang Effect and an alternative model for corrosion management of MIC
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184486
About the Author
Reza Javaherdashti
Dr. Javaherdashti holds a double degree in materials science and metallurgical engineering. He has more than 20 years of industrial and academic experience. In addition to various research papers and root cause analysis reports, Dr. Javaherdashti has authored several reference books on corrosion. He is an American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)-approved trainer and has designed and executed many international industrial workshops. Furthermore, he has been involved in many consulting and problem-solving activities around the globe and is also a corrosion advisor to internationally renowned companies. Dr. Javherdashti is a veteran member of various well-reputed international corrosion societies such as the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, ParsCorrosion, Perth, Australia