Failure Analysis in Engineering Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750610650, 9781483193779

Failure Analysis in Engineering Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Shin-Ichi Nishida
eBook ISBN: 9781483193779
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th March 1992
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Failure Analysis in Engineering Applications deals with equipment and machine design together with examples of failures and countermeasures to avoid such failures. This book analyzes failures in facilities or structures and the ways to prevent them from happening in the future. The author describes conventional terms associated with failure or states of failure including the strength of materials, as well as the procedure in failure analysis (materials used, design stress, service conditions, simulation, examination of results). The author also describes the mechanism of fatigue failure and prediction methods to estimate the remaining life of affected structures. The author cites some precautions to be followed in actual failure analysis such as detailed observation on the fracture site, removal of surface deposits (for example, rusts) without altering the fracture size or shape, The book gives examples of analysis of failure involving a crane head sheave hanger, wire rope, transmission shaft, environmental failure of fastening screws, and failures in rail joints. This book is intended for civil and industrial engineers, for technical designers or engineers involved in the maintenance of equipment, machineries, and structures.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1 Strength of Materials and Kinds of Failure

1.1 Importance of Failure Analysis

1.2 Failures Can Cause Heavy Losses

1.3 Conditions for the Occurrence of Failures, and Causes of Failures

2 Procedure in Failure Analysis

2.1 Failure Analysis Items

2.2 Precautions in Actual Failure Analysis

2.3 Methods of Removing Metal Deposits

2.4 Useful Literature on Failure Analysis

3 Initiation and Propagation of Fatigue Cracks

3.1 Characteristics of Fatigue Failure

3.2 Initiation of Fatigue Cracks

3.3 Propagation of Fatigue Cracks

3.4 Final Fracture

4 Case Studies and Analysis of Failure

4.1 Failures Occurring About Use

4.2 Failure of a Crane Head Sheave Hanger

4.3 Failure of a Wire Rope

4.4 Failure of Transmission Shaft

4.5 Failure of Crank of an Overcurrent Breaker

4.6 Failure of Discharge Wires of an Electrostatic Space Cleaner (ESC)

4.7 Failure of Fastening Screws (Fatigue Failure)

4.8 Environmental Failure of Fastening Screws

4.9 Failure of Gears

4.10 Failure of Piping Valves

4.11 Failure of Pipeline Before Service

4.12 Failures Starting from Welds In Machines and Equipment

4.13 Failures in Rolls

4.14 Failures in Rail Joints

Conclusion

Appendix 1 Conversion of Units

Appendix 2 Models of Fatigue Cracks Propagation

Appendix 3 Notch Factors for Various Kinds Of Rod Specimen

Appendix 4 Typical Fracture Surfaces Observed by SEM

Index


Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193779

About the Author

Shin-Ichi Nishida

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.