Failure Analysis in Engineering Applications deals with equipment and machine design together with examples of failures and countermeasures to avoid such failures. This book analyzes failures in facilities or structures and the ways to prevent them from happening in the future. The author describes conventional terms associated with failure or states of failure including the strength of materials, as well as the procedure in failure analysis (materials used, design stress, service conditions, simulation, examination of results). The author also describes the mechanism of fatigue failure and prediction methods to estimate the remaining life of affected structures. The author cites some precautions to be followed in actual failure analysis such as detailed observation on the fracture site, removal of surface deposits (for example, rusts) without altering the fracture size or shape, The book gives examples of analysis of failure involving a crane head sheave hanger, wire rope, transmission shaft, environmental failure of fastening screws, and failures in rail joints. This book is intended for civil and industrial engineers, for technical designers or engineers involved in the maintenance of equipment, machineries, and structures.