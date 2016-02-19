Failure Analysis in Engineering Applications
1st Edition
Description
Failure Analysis in Engineering Applications deals with equipment and machine design together with examples of failures and countermeasures to avoid such failures. This book analyzes failures in facilities or structures and the ways to prevent them from happening in the future. The author describes conventional terms associated with failure or states of failure including the strength of materials, as well as the procedure in failure analysis (materials used, design stress, service conditions, simulation, examination of results). The author also describes the mechanism of fatigue failure and prediction methods to estimate the remaining life of affected structures. The author cites some precautions to be followed in actual failure analysis such as detailed observation on the fracture site, removal of surface deposits (for example, rusts) without altering the fracture size or shape, The book gives examples of analysis of failure involving a crane head sheave hanger, wire rope, transmission shaft, environmental failure of fastening screws, and failures in rail joints. This book is intended for civil and industrial engineers, for technical designers or engineers involved in the maintenance of equipment, machineries, and structures.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1 Strength of Materials and Kinds of Failure
1.1 Importance of Failure Analysis
1.2 Failures Can Cause Heavy Losses
1.3 Conditions for the Occurrence of Failures, and Causes of Failures
2 Procedure in Failure Analysis
2.1 Failure Analysis Items
2.2 Precautions in Actual Failure Analysis
2.3 Methods of Removing Metal Deposits
2.4 Useful Literature on Failure Analysis
3 Initiation and Propagation of Fatigue Cracks
3.1 Characteristics of Fatigue Failure
3.2 Initiation of Fatigue Cracks
3.3 Propagation of Fatigue Cracks
3.4 Final Fracture
4 Case Studies and Analysis of Failure
4.1 Failures Occurring About Use
4.2 Failure of a Crane Head Sheave Hanger
4.3 Failure of a Wire Rope
4.4 Failure of Transmission Shaft
4.5 Failure of Crank of an Overcurrent Breaker
4.6 Failure of Discharge Wires of an Electrostatic Space Cleaner (ESC)
4.7 Failure of Fastening Screws (Fatigue Failure)
4.8 Environmental Failure of Fastening Screws
4.9 Failure of Gears
4.10 Failure of Piping Valves
4.11 Failure of Pipeline Before Service
4.12 Failures Starting from Welds In Machines and Equipment
4.13 Failures in Rolls
4.14 Failures in Rail Joints
Conclusion
Appendix 1 Conversion of Units
Appendix 2 Models of Fatigue Cracks Propagation
Appendix 3 Notch Factors for Various Kinds Of Rod Specimen
Appendix 4 Typical Fracture Surfaces Observed by SEM
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 6th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193779