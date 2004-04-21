Failure Analysis Case Studies III
1st Edition
Description
This volume is the third in the series of sourcebooks on Failure Analysis and Structural Integrity published by Elsevier. It comprises 35 case studies describing detailed analyses of real engineering failures and structural integrity problems chosen from volumes 7, 8 and 9 of the Elsevier journal Engineering Failure Analysis.
It is an essential reference, helping people avoid or analyse engineering failures, design and manufacture for greater safety and economy, and assess operating, maintenance and fitness-for-purpose procedures.
Readership
For professionals and advanced students in the fields of materials, mechanical, civil, aeronautical, manufacturing, chemical and corrosion engineering.
Table of Contents
Overload failures; Creep failures; Fatigue (initiation-based); Fatigue (welded fabrications); Corrosion; Stress corrosion cracking; Defective materials; Erosion and wear; Structural integrity assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 21st April 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913872
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080444475
About the Editor
David R.H. Jones
Dr. Jones is co-author of Engineering Materials 1 and 2 and lead author for the 3rd and 4th editions. He was the founder editor of Elsevier's journal Engineering Failure Analysis, and founder chair of Elsevier's International Conference on Engineering Failure Analysis series. His research interests are in materials engineering, and along with serving as President of Christ's College at the University of Cambridge he now works internationally advising major companies and legal firms on failures of large steel structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former President, Christ's College, Cambridge, UK