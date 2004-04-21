Failure Analysis Case Studies III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444475, 9780080913872

Failure Analysis Case Studies III

1st Edition

Editors: David R.H. Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780080913872
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444475
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st April 2004
Page Count: 470
Description

This volume is the third in the series of sourcebooks on Failure Analysis and Structural Integrity published by Elsevier. It comprises 35 case studies describing detailed analyses of real engineering failures and structural integrity problems chosen from volumes 7, 8 and 9 of the Elsevier journal Engineering Failure Analysis.

It is an essential reference, helping people avoid or analyse engineering failures, design and manufacture for greater safety and economy, and assess operating, maintenance and fitness-for-purpose procedures.

Readership

For professionals and advanced students in the fields of materials, mechanical, civil, aeronautical, manufacturing, chemical and corrosion engineering.

Table of Contents

Overload failures; Creep failures; Fatigue (initiation-based); Fatigue (welded fabrications); Corrosion; Stress corrosion cracking; Defective materials; Erosion and wear; Structural integrity assessment

About the Editor

David R.H. Jones

David R.H. Jones

Dr. Jones is co-author of Engineering Materials 1 and 2 and lead author for the 3rd and 4th editions. He was the founder editor of Elsevier's journal Engineering Failure Analysis, and founder chair of Elsevier's International Conference on Engineering Failure Analysis series. His research interests are in materials engineering, and along with serving as President of Christ's College at the University of Cambridge he now works internationally advising major companies and legal firms on failures of large steel structures.

Former President, Christ's College, Cambridge, UK

