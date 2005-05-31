Faculty-Librarian Relationships - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341161, 9781780630793

Faculty-Librarian Relationships

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Jenkins
eBook ISBN: 9781780630793
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341178
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341161
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2005
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

The faculty: Who they are, how they think; Collection development and faculty; Working with faculty in information literacy and other public services; Other faculty-librarian relationships on campus; Interviews with College of Mount St. Joseph faculty.

Description

Faculty-Librarian Relationships illustrates how academic librarians can enjoy a healthy working partnership with the faculty they serve. Though geared towards those new to the profession, the book is aimed at librarians interested in learning more about this often-complex relationship. Helpful strategies are provided for librarians working with faculty in the areas of collection development and information literacy. The book includes a number of interviews conducted with faculty members so librarians have examples of thoughts, concerns and suggestions regarding libraries and librarians.

Key Features

  • An examination of the faculty psyche
  • Strategies for sharing collection development duties with faculty
  • Strategies for successful information literacy collaboration with faculty

Readership

Librarians and other information professionals who work together in higher education with faculty

Reviews

…a very accessable read for anyone new to academic librarianship., The Higher Eduction Academy
…can provide some insight for the seasoned professional and will be of greatest use to students and those just embarking on a career in a college or university library., American Library Association

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Paul Jenkins Author

Paul O. Jenkins has built an effective relationship with the faculty in his sixteen years of service at The College of Mount St. Joseph (Cincinnati, Ohio). A library director for the last nine years, he regularly teaches courses in the Humanities Department and has served many important roles on campus, including being elected President of the Faculty in his third year of service to the College. The author has published numerous articles on collection development.

Affiliations and Expertise

The College of Mount St. Joseph, USA

