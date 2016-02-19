Factory Communications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856171137, 9781483294988

Factory Communications

1st Edition

Authors: Architecture Technology Corpor
eBook ISBN: 9781483294988
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th October 1991
Page Count: 95
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
197.00
167.45
410.00
348.50
245.00
208.25
573.59
487.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

Factory communications as a subject and a technology depend on area networks, whether local (LAN) or wide (WAN). Therefore, a large portion of this report covers such networking. In addition, Factory Communications covers the range of factory automation devices, including PCs, PLCs, I/O devices, and software. Data exchange and cabling are other aspects of factory communications that are covered in this report.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Process LANs and CIM LANs. Networking. Broadband networking. Industrial LANs. Ethernet performance and EMI. Industrial control. The LAN/WAN blend. Deviced. Industrial I/O. Linking PLCs to the factory floor. Single channel I/O. Direct field to I/O. Data exchange. Planning factory data. Electronic data interchange (EDI). Interactive identification, ARCNET and Netbios. Cabling. Choosing the right fiber optics. A case History–Allegheny ludlum. Driving the process. Pushing real time. Coping with hostility. Real–time order processing. Vendor listing.

Details

No. of pages:
95
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483294988

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.