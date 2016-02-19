Factors Influencing Adrenergic Mechanisms in the Heart - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080273488, 9781483190174

Factors Influencing Adrenergic Mechanisms in the Heart

1st Edition

Satellite Symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Science, Visegrá, Hungary, 1980

Editors: M. Szentiványi A. Juhász-Nagy
eBook ISBN: 9781483190174
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 276
Description

Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 27: Factors Influencing Adrenergic Mechanisms in the Heart is a collection of papers presented at the 1980 satellite symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Science, held in Visegrád, Hungary. This symposium covered the achievements that modify the traditional views of adrenergic regulation of cardiac muscle and coronary blood vessels.

This volume is composed 18 chapters and begins with a discussion of the effect of adrenaline on some aspects of electrical and mechanical activity in the frog heart. The subsequent chapters describe the heart rate changes in neurogenic hypertension, the developmental changes of the catecholamine-induced chronotropic responses related to the blood pressure responses, and the inverse reciprocal regulation of cardiac post-synaptic a- and b-adreneceptors by thyroid hormones. Other chapters deal with the mechanism of adenosine-induced inhibition of adrenergic neurotransmission in the ventricular myocardium; the comparative morphological studies of localized exogenous adenosine in heart muscle; adenosine sensitivity of canine coronaries; and the significance of nickel ion in the coronary vascular tone regulation. These chapters are followed by discussions of the physiological and pathological effects of beta modulator release and the histological study of experimental diabetic angiopathy. The last chapters examine some aspects of myocardial noradrenaline metabolism in the ischemic heart and the activity of alpha-adrenoceptor without employing beta blocking agents.

Table of Contents


Preface

Welcoming Address

Effects of Adrenaline on Some Aspects of Electrical and Mechanical Activity in the Frog Heart

Heart Rate Changes in Neurogenic Hypertension

Developmental Changes of the Catecholamine-Induced Chronotropic Responses of Chicks Related to the Blood Pressure Responses

The Peripheral Innervation of the Small Coronary Vessels

Inverse Reciprocal Regulation of Cardiac Post-Synaptic α- and ß-Adrenoceptors by Thyroid Hormones

Aspects on the Beta-1-Adrenoceptor Stimulatory Mechanism of Prenalterol

On the Mechanism of Adenosine-Induced Inhibition of Adrenergic Neurotransmission in the Ventricular Myocardium of Guinea Pigs

Modulation by Adenosine of Sympathetic Responses in the in Situ Canine Heart

Restoration by Inosine of Desensitized Beta-Adrenoceptors in the Canine Coronary Bed

Comparative Morphological Investigations of Localized Exogenous Adenosine in Heart Muscle

Adenosine Sensitivity of Canine Coronaries Reduced by Calcium-Displacement with Lanthanum

Physiological and Pathological Significance of Nickel Ions in the Regulation of Coronary Vascular Tone

Physiological and Pathological Effects of Beta Modulator Release

The Problem of Adrenoceptor-Antagonists Specifically Blocking Pathologically Transformed Beta-Adrenergic Receptors

A histological Study of Experimental Diabetic Angiopathy

Altered Adrenergic Response of the Coronary and Femoral Arterial Bed in Alloxandiabetic Dogs

Some Aspects of Myocardial Noradrenaline Metabolism in the Ischemic Rat Heart

Alpha-Adrenoceptors in Ischemic Canine Heart Blocked by Phentolamine

Index

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190174

