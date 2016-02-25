Facility Integrity Management
1st Edition
Effective Principles and Practices for the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industries
Description
Facility Integrity Management: Effective Principles and Practices for the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industries presents the information needed to completely understand common failures in the facility integrity management process. By understanding this more comprehensive approach, companies will be able to better identify shortcomings within their respective system that they did not realize existed. To introduce this method, the book provides managers and engineers with a model that ensures major process incidents are avoided, aging facilities are kept in a safe and reliable state and are operating at maximum levels, and any gaps within the integrity management system are identified and addressed, such as the all too common fragmented reliability programs.
The book approaches oil and gas facility management from a universal perspective, effectively charting out existing oil and gas facilities and their associated work processes, including maintenance, operations, and reliability, and then reconstructs them in order to optimize the way integrity is managed, creating a synergy across the various elements.
Easy to read, packed with practical applications applied to real process plant scenarios such as key concepts, process flow charts, handy checklists, real-world case studies and a dictionary, provides a high quality guide for a breakdown free facility, maximizing productivity and return to shareholders.
Key Features
- Helps readers gain a practical and industry specific approach to facility integrity management supported with real-world case studies from oil, gas, and petrochemical facility locations
- Presents a facility integrity excellence model, a holistic approach for oil and gas companies to drive towards integrity assurance unit monitoring, creating a failure-free environment
- Identifies and addresses failure of facility processes and equipment before the onset of performance degradation, keeping equipment maintenance costs low and reliability high
Readership
Maintenance Facility Managers, Maintenance Supervisors, Plant Engineers, Operation Engineers, Petrochemical Managers, Safety Engineers and Managers, Reliability Engineers, Safety Engineers and Directors, Plant Inspection Engineers, Design Engineers, and Graduate level petroleum and safety engineers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Preface – About the Author
- Definitions and Nomenclature
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction – Facility Integrity Management
- 1.2. Changing Industrial Landscape
- 1.3. The Role of Facility Integrity
- 1.4. Facility Integrity Management Systems
- 1.5. Introduction to Facility Integrity Excellence Model
- 1.6. Design Considerations for This Book
- 1.7. Chapter-by-Chapter Synopsis
- Chapter 2: Facility Integrity Excellence Model
- Abstract
- 2.1. Development of the Facility Integrity Excellence Model
- 2.2. Process Modeling
- 2.3. The Shewhart Cycle
- 2.4. Best Practices
- 2.5. Common Language
- 2.6. The Importance of Integrity Management
- 2.7. The Road to Facility Integrity Excellence
- 2.8. Facility Integrity Excellence Model Workflow
- Chapter 3: Risk-Centered Culture
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Risk
- 3.3. Case Study – The Silo Company
- 3.4. Moving Towards an Integrated Approach
- 3.5. More on Risk-centered Culture
- 3.6. Changing an Organization’s Culture
- Chapter 4: Facility Integrity and Reliability
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. The Facility Integrity and Reliability Function
- 4.3. Reactive Approach to Facility Integrity Management
- 4.4. Moving from a Reactive to a Proactive Mindset
- 4.5. Risk-based Methods
- 4.6. Reliability
- 4.7. Inspection
- 4.8. Relative Equipment Criticality
- 4.9. Application of Criticality
- 4.10. Root Cause Analysis
- Chapter 5: Maintenance Management
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Evolution of Maintenance Methods and Systems
- 5.3. Common Failures in Facility Maintenance Management
- 5.4. Maintenance Management Concepts
- 5.5. Equipment Maintenance and Operating Plan
- 5.6. Maintenance Workflow
- 5.7. Maintenance Strategy
- 5.8. The Right Mix
- Chapter 6: Operations
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Facility Start-Up
- 6.3. Normal Operations
- 6.4. Abnormal Operation
- 6.5. Operating Envelopes
- 6.6. Equipment Maintenance and Operating Plan
- 6.7. Facility Monitoring Principles
- 6.8. Management of Facility Variances Workflow
- Chapter 7: Integrity Supporting Processes
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Management of Change
- 7.3. Quality Assurance
- 7.4. Incident Reporting
- 7.5. Management of Knowledge
- 7.6. Management Review
- Chapter 8: The Facility Integrity Organization
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Competence
- 8.3. The Integrity Organization
- Chapter 9: Continuous Improvement
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Performance Measurement Overview
- 9.3. Integrity Performance Scorecard
- 9.4. Integrity Performance Sustainability
- Chapter 10: Implementation
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Challenges in Change
- 10.3. An Effective Model for the Implementation of Change
- 10.4. Tracking the Change
- Chapter 11: Facility Integrity Strategy
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. The Hierarchy of Integrity Management
- 11.3. Facility Integrity Strategy Workflow
- References
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 25th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018323
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128017647
About the Author
Michael Deighton
Michael Deighton, MENG, CENG, MBA, FIMECHE has 20 years of experience in the oil, gas, and petrochemicals sectors. He has worked for some of the world’s leading blue-chip oil, gas, and petrochemical companies within the fields of facility integrity management, maintenance, operations and projects and has held titles such as Refinery Maintenance Manager, Reliability Champion, Operations Manager and Projects Director. He has worked for international oil and gas operators and tier-one engineering, procurement, and construction contractors. Michael earned an MBA from the University of Teesside Business School and a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Newcastle and is a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Projects Manager, Kentz, Ltd and Fellow, Institute of Mechanical Engineers