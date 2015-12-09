Facility Coding Exam Review 2016
1st Edition
The Certification Step
Description
Prepare to succeed on your facility coding exam with Facility Coding Exam Review 2016: The Certification Step! From leading coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this exam review provides complete coverage of all topics included on the facility coding certification exam — including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each body system; reimbursement issues; CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10-CM/PCS coding (with ICD-9-CM posted on Evolve companion website); and more. Two full practice exams simulate the testing experience, include answers and rationales, and provide enough practice to reassure even the most insecure exam-taker. It’s the only facility coding exam review you need!
Key Features
- Mobile-optimized quick quizzes provide extra practice and review with 300 additional medical terminology, pathophysiology, CPT, ICD-10-CM/PCS, and HCPCS questions.
- Comprehensive review content covers everything you need to know to pass the facility coding certification exam.
- Practice exams on the Evolve website allow you to assess strengths and weaknesses and develop a plan for focused study, including a Pre-Exam to be taken prior to studying, the same exam again as a Post-Exam to be taken after your review, and a Final Exam that simulates the experience of taking the actual facility coding exam.
- Answers and rationales to the Pre-/Post- and Final Exams are available on Evolve.
- Real-world coding reports (cleared of any patient identifiers) simulate the reports that you will encounter on the job and challenge you to apply key coding principles to actual cases.
- Netter’s Anatomy illustrations help you understand anatomy and how it affects coding.
- Success Strategies section in the text guides you step-by-step through the entire exam process.
- Concise outline format helps you access information quickly and study more efficiently.
- Colorful design and illustrations make your study and review easier and more engaging.
Table of Contents
Success Strategies
Course Syllabus and Student Calendar
Unit 1: Anatomy, Terminology, and Pathophysiology
Unit 2: Reimbursement Issues
Unit 3: CPT and HCPCS Coding
Unit 4: ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding
Unit 5: Coding Challenge
Figure Credits
Appendix A: Resources
Appendix B: Answers
Appendix C: Medical Terminology
Appendix D: Combining Forms
Appendix E: Prefixes
Appendix F: Suffixes
Appendix G: Abbreviations
Appendix H: Further Text Resources
Appendix I: Pharmacology Review
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 522
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 9th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291989
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414098
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414067
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323279826
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN