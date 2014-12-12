Facility Coding Exam Review 2015 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323352499, 9780323352932

Facility Coding Exam Review 2015

1st Edition

The Certification Step

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323352932
eBook ISBN: 9780323352970
eBook ISBN: 9780323352956
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th December 2014
Page Count: 558
Description

Prepare to succeed on your facility coding exam with Facility Coding Exam Review 2015: The Certification Step! From leading coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this exam review provides complete coverage of all topics included on the facility coding certification exams, including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each organ system; reimbursement issues; an overview of CPT, HCPCS, ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM/PCS coding; and more. Two full practice exams simulate the testing experience and provide plenty of practice for even the most insecure exam-taker.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive review content covers everything you need to know to pass your facility coding certification exam. 
  • Mobile-optimized quick quizzes on Evolve provide extra test practice and review with 250 additional medical terminology and pathophysiology questions that may be downloaded to mobile devices.
  • Concise outline format helps you access key information quickly and study more efficiently.
  • Concrete real-life coding reports simulate the reports that you will encounter on the job and challenge you to apply key coding principles to actual cases.
  • Practice exams on the Evolve companion website include a Pre-Exam to be taken prior to study, allowing you to assess strengths and weaknesses and develop a plan for focused study, the same exam again as a Post-Exam to be taken after your review, and a Final Exam that simulates the experience of taking the actual facility coding exam.
  • Answers and rationales to the Pre-/Post- and Final Exams are available on Evolve.
  • Success Strategies section in the text guides you step-by-step through the entire exam process.

Table of Contents

Success Strategies
Course Syllabus and Student Calendar
Unit 1: Anatomy, Terminology, and Pathophysiology
Unit 2: Reimbursement Issues
Unit 3: Overview of CPT and HCPCS Coding
Unit 4: Overview of ICD-9-CM Coding
Unit 5: Coding Challenge
Figure Credits
Appendix A: Resources (web-based)
Appendix B: Answers
Appendix C: Medical Terminology
Appendix D: Combining Forms
Appendix E: Prefixes
Appendix F: Suffixes
Appendix G: Abbreviations
Appendix H: Further Text Resources
Appendix I: Pharmacology Review
Index

Details

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

