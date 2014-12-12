Facility Coding Exam Review 2015
1st Edition
The Certification Step
Description
Prepare to succeed on your facility coding exam with Facility Coding Exam Review 2015: The Certification Step! From leading coding author and educator Carol J. Buck, this exam review provides complete coverage of all topics included on the facility coding certification exams, including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each organ system; reimbursement issues; an overview of CPT, HCPCS, ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM/PCS coding; and more. Two full practice exams simulate the testing experience and provide plenty of practice for even the most insecure exam-taker.
Key Features
- Comprehensive review content covers everything you need to know to pass your facility coding certification exam.
- Mobile-optimized quick quizzes on Evolve provide extra test practice and review with 250 additional medical terminology and pathophysiology questions that may be downloaded to mobile devices.
- Concise outline format helps you access key information quickly and study more efficiently.
- Concrete real-life coding reports simulate the reports that you will encounter on the job and challenge you to apply key coding principles to actual cases.
- Practice exams on the Evolve companion website include a Pre-Exam to be taken prior to study, allowing you to assess strengths and weaknesses and develop a plan for focused study, the same exam again as a Post-Exam to be taken after your review, and a Final Exam that simulates the experience of taking the actual facility coding exam.
- Answers and rationales to the Pre-/Post- and Final Exams are available on Evolve.
- Success Strategies section in the text guides you step-by-step through the entire exam process.
Table of Contents
Success Strategies
Course Syllabus and Student Calendar
Unit 1: Anatomy, Terminology, and Pathophysiology
Unit 2: Reimbursement Issues
Unit 3: Overview of CPT and HCPCS Coding
Unit 4: Overview of ICD-9-CM Coding
Unit 5: Coding Challenge
Figure Credits
Appendix A: Resources (web-based)
Appendix B: Answers
Appendix C: Medical Terminology
Appendix D: Combining Forms
Appendix E: Prefixes
Appendix F: Suffixes
Appendix G: Abbreviations
Appendix H: Further Text Resources
Appendix I: Pharmacology Review
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 12th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352932
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352970
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352956
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN